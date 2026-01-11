The Katsina State Government has defended its decision to initiate the release of 70 persons suspected of involvement in banditry, describing the move as part of a broader peace agreement with armed groups operating in the state.

The state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Nasir Muazu, said the action was intended to consolidate a peace deal reached between affected communities and what he described as “repentant bandits” across several local government areas.

Mr Muazu spoke during an interview with DCL Hausa on Saturday, following public outrage over a leaked government letter seeking judicial intervention to facilitate the release of suspects currently facing criminal prosecution.

According to the commissioner, at least 15 local government areas were involved in the peace arrangement, which he said had led to the release of about 1,000 abducted persons by armed groups.

“The release of these suspects is similar to what happens during wartime, where warring parties exchange prisoners,” he said.

Leaked letter

Controversy over the decision began last week after a letter dated 2 January and marked “SECRET” surfaced online.

The letter, first reported by Sahara Reporters, was issued by the Katsina State Ministry of Justice and addressed to the state’s Chief Judge.

In the document, the ministry requested the intervention of the Administration of Criminal Justice Monitoring Committee (ACJMC) to facilitate the release of the detained suspects.

Signed by the Director of Public Prosecutions, Abdur-Rahman Umar, the letter stated that a list of 48 suspects accused of various banditry-related offences had been forwarded to the Ministry of Justice by the Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs.

The proposed release, the ministry said, was intended to serve as “one of the conditions precedent for the continuance of the peace accord deal signed between the frontline local governments and the bandits.”

The letter further disclosed that while a few of the suspects had been arraigned before the Federal High Court, most were still in custody awaiting trial at various magistrates’ courts across the state.

In addition, a separate list of about 22 inmates facing trial before different high courts in Katsina was also submitted for possible release under the same peace arrangement.

The ministry urged the Chief Judge to take “necessary action,” citing Section 371(2) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law of Katsina State, 2021, which outlines the powers of the Criminal Justice Monitoring Committee.

Public backlash

The disclosure triggered widespread criticism from Nigerians, including legal practitioners and civil society actors, who warned that releasing suspects accused of serious crimes could undermine the rule of law, deny justice to victims, and embolden criminal networks.

Govt’s justification

Responding to the criticism, Mr Muazu said the peace deal had already yielded tangible results, particularly the release of abducted persons across several communities.

He listed figures from different local government areas, including Sabuwa (310), Bakori (125), Danmusa (60), Dutsinma (62), and Safana (36), among others.

“World over, after wars are fought, there are usually prisoner exchanges,” he said.

Citing Nigeria’s civil war and past negotiations with Boko Haram, the commissioner argued that releasing detainees as part of peace negotiations was not unprecedented.

“The issue is not whether an offence was committed or not, but ensuring peace,” he said, adding that prisoner exchange “is not a new thing in the history of war and peace.”

Mr Muazu maintained that the actions of the Ministry of Justice and the courts did not violate any existing laws, insisting that anyone dissatisfied with the decision was free to seek redress through the courts.