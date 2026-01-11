Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has commended the Federal Government under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for its commitment to safeguarding lives and property across the country, in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda. The governor gave the commendation during a special church service to mark the 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Day, held at the Cathedral Church of St Peter, Ake, Abeokuta.

Governor Abiodun noted that President Tinubu has taken decisive steps to strengthen Nigeria’s security architecture through improved intelligence coordination, enhanced inter-agency collaboration, better welfare for troops, and the provision of modern equipment for the armed forces.

Represented by his deputy, Mrs Noimot Salako-Oyedele, the governor said the Federal Government’s interventions were already yielding positive results, helping to restore public confidence in the nation’s security system. He urged Nigerians to support government efforts by promoting peace, unity, and patriotism, stressing that collective responsibility was essential to building a strong, united, and indivisible nation.

Describing Armed Forces Remembrance Day as a moment of thanksgiving, sober reflection, and renewed national responsibility, Governor Abiodun said the occasion was not only to honour fallen heroes but also to recommit to the values of selflessness, courage, and sacrifice which they defended with their lives. He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to the welfare of serving officers, veterans, and families of fallen heroes, emphasising that supporting them was not an act of charity but a national obligation to those who paid the ultimate price for peace and stability.

In his sermon titled “Greater Love: The Sacrifice of the Servicemen,” the Bishop of Christ Chapel of Grace and Mercy, Venerable Samson Popoola, said there was no greater expression of love than the sacrifices made by servicemen and women who laid down their lives for the nation. He noted that their sacrifices went beyond the battlefield, including prolonged separation from family life and the denial of personal comforts.

“We are gathered here to honour the fallen heroes, those living with disabilities, and those still alive. Armed Forces Remembrance Day is a sober reflection, as the peace Nigerians enjoy today was purchased at a great cost,” he said.

Venerable Popoola described sacrifice as the true language of love, urging Christians to offer living, holy, and sin-free sacrifices to God. He referenced Esther 4:16, highlighting Queen Esther’s selfless sacrifice for her people, as well as lessons from the biblical account of Abel and Cain.

Speaking on the responsibilities of the living, the cleric said government must continue to strengthen support for families of fallen heroes, while citizens should also show them compassion, care, and appreciation. He encouraged serving personnel not to be discouraged, assuring them that their sacrifices and contributions to national peace and security are divinely acknowledged.

Highlights of the commemorative service included special prayers for Nigeria, the Ogun State Government, Governor Abiodun, the Armed Forces, political leaders, religious leaders, and traditional rulers.