The Senior Pastor of the Mountain of Liberation and Miracles Ministries, Chris Okafor, has requested that the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) prosecute social media influencers and bloggers, including Martins Otse (VeryDarkMan), Doris Ogala, and Kaa Truth Podcast, if allegations circulating against him are found to be false.

The call was made through his lawyers at a press conference in Lagos on Wednesday, where they described the allegations, ranging from sexual misconduct to murder, as cyberbullying, blackmail and public incitement.

Speaking on behalf of the cleric, Ife Ajayi, lead partner at Sovereignty LP, said his client had submitted himself to police investigation and provided what he described as evidence countering the allegations.

“Where these allegations are investigated and found to be false, we will insist that the law takes its full course against those responsible,” Mr Ajayi said.

Origin

He said the allegations originated from Ms Ogala, an actress, in late 2024 after what he described as a failed business relationship.

According to him, the claims initially involved an alleged debt before escalating to accusations of an affair, financial demands and later allegations of serious crimes.

Mr Ajayi said the allegations resurfaced on 13 December 2025, on the eve of Mr Okafor’s wedding, and were amplified by bloggers and social media influencers, including VeryDarkMan and Kaa Truth Podcast.

He alleged that the online publications were coordinated and intended to damage his client’s reputation and incite public hostility.

Police involvement

Mr Ajayi said Mr Okafor reported the matter to the police and cooperated with investigators, including honouring invitations from the Lagos State Police Command.

He stated that the Commissioner of Police in Lagos had directed the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Panti, to handle the case.

According to him, Ms Ogala was arrested and interrogated by the police in December 2025 and later granted administrative bail, with a warning not to repeat the allegations on social media.

He claimed she continued to make public statements after her release.

Settlement claim

The legal team also said Mr Okafor and Ms Ogala had previously reached a court-recognised settlement in a cyberstalking case, under which she received compensation and agreed not to make further public statements about the pastor.

Mr Ajayi said no allegation of sexual misconduct or an affair was raised during those proceedings in 2024.

The lawyers criticised some media organisations for publishing the allegations without seeking Mr Okafor’s response, describing such reports as trial by media.

They urged the public to allow the police to conclude their investigation.

“We are not asking for special treatment. We are only asking that the law be allowed to take its course,” Mr Ajayi said.

Challenge to accusers

The legal team said criminal complaints had been filed against those involved in spreading the allegations, citing offences including cyberbullying, cyberstalking, public incitement, blackmail and extortion.

They challenged Ms Ogala, VeryDarkMan and others to submit evidence to the police.

“If they believe these allegations are true, let them present proof to law enforcement. Otherwise, we will pursue all available legal remedies,” Mr Ajayi said.

Police account

However, the Lagos State Police Command has given a different account of events. Police Commissioner Moshood Jimoh said the cleric was invited for questioning but initially failed to honour the invitation.

“When he was invited, he got to us through his lawyer, who said he would be appearing on Monday. So on Monday, we waited for him,” Mr Jimoh said.

“We didn’t see him, and I directed that he should be arrested. Subsequently, he showed up yesterday.”

The commissioner stated that the command later discovered the same allegations were already under investigation at the Zone 2 Police Command and the Force Headquarters.

“As the Assistant Inspector General in charge of Zone 2 is my immediate supervisor and is already handling the matter, we handed it back to Zone 2,” he said.

Mr Jimoh said testimonies circulating on social media would not be ignored, noting that online platforms have become avenues for lodging complaints.

He said investigations into the allegations were ongoing under the Zone 2 Command.

Background

In December 2025, Mr Okafor publicly apologised to Ms Ogala and others during a church service following controversy over a marriage-related dispute that led to her arrest and release by the police.

While apologising, the cleric maintained that allegations against him were false.

“I tender an apology to everybody. But everything that was said is not true,” he said at the time.

PREMIUM TIMES could not independently obtain comments from Ms Ogala, VeryDarkMan and Kaa Truth Podcast as of the time of filing this report.