The Donald Trump administration has said it plans to withdraw the US from as many as 66 international organisations, including those of the United Nations, that it believes do not serve US interests.

In a proclamation issued on Wednesday, the US administration said it reached this decision after conducting a review of all International organisations, conventions, and treaties that the US is a party to.

The withdrawal also means the US will no longer actively fund these organisations or participate in their activities and decision-making processes.

Of the 66 organisations affected, 31 of them are associated with the UN, while the other 35 are non-UN organisations.

The affected entities include major forums for international cooperation on climate change, peacebuilding and democratic governance.

The proclamation directs executive departments and agencies to cease “participating in and funding 35 non-United Nations (UN) organisations and 31 UN entities that operate contrary to US national interests, security, economic prosperity, or sovereignty.”

According to the White House, many of the targeted bodies promote what the administration describes as globalist agendas, radical climate policies, or ideological programmes that conflict with US priorities.

The administration said American taxpayers have spent “billions of dollars” on these organisations with “little return”, and that redirecting resources will better serve domestic objectives.

“By exiting these entities, President Trump is saving taxpayer money and refocusing resources on America priorities,” it stated.

Among the UN-affiliated organisations affected are: the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), the foundation treaty for global climate negotiations and the Paris Agreement regime; the UN Population Fund; and the UN Office of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children in Armed Conflict.

The US is also exiting the International Cotton Advisory Committee, a body for cotton-producing nations founded in Washington almost 90 years ago.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that the Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, has praised the decision, describing the organisations as a waste of US resources.

In a post on X, he said, “The US is leaving 66 anti-American, useless, or wasteful international organisations. Review of additional international organisations remains ongoing.

“These withdrawals keep a key promise President Trump made to Americans – we will stop subsidising globalist bureaucrats who act against our interests. The Trump Administration will always put America and Americans first.”

With this move, the US further withdraws from global cooperation on many transnational initiatives, from climate change to health.

In January 2024, Mr Trump, through an executive order, withdrew the US from the World Health Organisation, citing the WHO’s handling of COVID-19 as a reason for his decision.

It also made a second attempt to withdraw the US from the Paris Climate Agreement.

According to him, the Paris accord is among several international agreements that do not reflect US values.

The agreement only “steers American taxpayer dollars to countries that do not require, or merit, financial assistance in the interests of the American people.”