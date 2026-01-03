The Nigerian Army said a joint security force foiled a planned attack on communities in Wase Local Government Area of Plateau State, killing five suspected terrorists and recovering weapons.

The operation was carried out on 1 January by troops of the 3 Division and the Joint Task Force Operation Enduring Peace, Joshua John, the spokesperson for the joint force, said in a statement.

Describing the operation as an “intelligence-led ambush under the ongoing Operation Peace Shield,” Mr John said the terrorists were engaged in gunfight while moving from Dutsen Zaki towards the Odare Forest with the intention of attacking nearby communities.

“During the firefight, troops neutralised five bandits while others fled,” Mr John said. He added that items recovered from the scene included “two AK-47 rifle magazines containing eleven rounds of 7.62 mm Special ammunition, two machetes and one knife.”

He said troops were still pursuing the fleeing suspects.

The latest operation comes amid a series of security incidents in Plateau State in recent weeks. In December, at least 28 travellers were abducted from Zak community in the Bashar District of Wase Local Government Area while travelling to Sabon Layi for an Islamic event, according to residents. The Plateau State Police Command later said it had begun investigations into the kidnapping.

Security forces have also recorded multiple arms recoveries across the state. In November, troops under Operation Enduring Peace arrested a suspected gunrunner at a checkpoint in Bassa Local Government Area and recovered several locally fabricated rifles.

A day before, troops raided a suspected gunrunners’ hideout in Bokkos Local Government Area, recovering AK-47 rifles, ammunition and cash, while the suspects escaped.

Mr John said the military would continue operations across the joint area. He quoted the commander of the task force, E.F. Oyinlola, as assuring residents of “ongoing efforts to safeguard lives and property, ” and urging the public to provide credible information to security agencies.

The task force also warned criminal groups operating in the area to abandon illegal activities, saying troops remained alert to threats against peace and stability in Plateau State.