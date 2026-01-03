Gunmen have attacked a community in Plateau State’s Qua’an-Pan Local Government Area, killing at least seven people and injuring several others, in the latest deadly assault to hit rural communities in the state.

The attack occurred on Friday night in Bong village, Doemak District, where the assailants reportedly carried out a house-to-house operation, targeting women, children and elderly residents.

PUNCH Newspapers first reported the incident, citing witnesses in Jos who said the attackers were heavily armed and struck when residents were largely unprepared.

Survivors told the newspaper that most of the victims were people who could not flee on time.

A native of the area, Lawrence Dogari, confirmed the killings, saying the death toll could rise.

“For now, I can confirm to you that over seven persons have been killed, while some persons are still missing,” he said.

The Director of Press and Publicity to the Executive Chairman of Qua’an-Pan Local Government Council, Danaan Sylvanus, also confirmed the attack but said the exact number of casualties was yet to be established.

“The council boss, Hon. Christopher Audu Manship, is condemning the attack on innocent persons and is collaborating with security operatives to ensure that the culprits are arrested,” Mr Sylvanus said, adding that residents would be updated as more information emerges.

Efforts to obtain comments from the Plateau State Police Command were unsuccessful, as its spokesperson, Alabo Alfred, did not respond to several phone calls.

A state under sustained attack

Friday’s killings are the latest in a string of violent attacks that have plagued Plateau State in recent months.

On Christmas Eve, gunmen attacked Bum community in Jos South Local Government Area, killing at least seven people.

The renewed violence has occurred despite intensified military operations across several flashpoints in the state.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that troops of the 3 Division of the Nigerian Army and the Joint Task Force (JTF), Operation Enduring Peace, foiled a planned attack on communities in Wase Local Government Area, killing five suspected bandits during an intelligence-led ambush on 1 January.

According to the army, the operation was carried out under Operation Peace Shield after troops intercepted armed men moving from Dutsen Zaki towards Odare Forest, allegedly to attack nearby communities.

Military operation and official response

In a press release issued by the Joint Task Force, the Acting Media Information Officer, Joshua John, said the troops engaged the bandits in a firefight.

“During the firefight, troops neutralised five bandits while others fled,” Mr John said.

He said items recovered from the scene included two AK-47 rifle magazines containing 11 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition, two machetes and one knife, adding that troops were still pursuing the fleeing suspects.

Mr John said the operation was part of sustained efforts to deny criminal groups freedom of action within Plateau and adjoining areas.

“The General Officer Commanding 3 Division Nigerian Army and Commander of the Joint Task Force Operation Enduring Peace, Maj. Gen. E.F. Oyinlola, assures law-abiding residents of Plateau State of ongoing efforts to safeguard lives and property,” he said.

“He also urges the public to continue providing credible information to security agencies.”

The task force further warned armed groups operating within the Joint Operations Area to abandon criminal activities or face decisive military action.

Persistent insecurity

Despite these operations, Plateau State has continued to record deadly attacks, kidnappings and arms trafficking incidents.

In December, at least 28 travellers were abducted in the Zak community of Wase Local Government Area while travelling for a religious event.

In November, troops arrested a suspected gunrunner in Bassa LGA and recovered locally fabricated rifles, while another raid in Bokkos LGA led to the recovery of assault rifles and ammunition.

READ ALSO: Niger State to partially reopen schools weeks after mass abduction forced shutdown

Residents and rights groups have repeatedly called on authorities to strengthen intelligence gathering and protect vulnerable rural communities, warning that without sustained security presence and accountability, attacks like the one in Qua’an-Pan could continue.

As of Saturday afternoon, Mr Alabo had yet to issue an official statement on the Bong village attack, as several calls placed to his phone by PREMIUM TIMES were not reachable, while families in the community continued to search for missing relatives.