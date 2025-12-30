The Police Command in Kebbi has confirmed an early morning explosion at the General Hospital, Bagudo, Bagudo Local Government Area of the state on Tuesday.

This is contained in a statement issued in Birnin Kebbi by the command’s spokesman, Bashir Usman, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Mr Usman said, “We want to assure all residents of the area of full control over the security situation following a loud explosion at the General Hospital, Bagudo, in the early hours of Tuesday, Dec. 30.

“A joint security team of police, military, and vigilante personnel has swiftly cordoned off and secured the affected area. Specialist EOD-CBRN teams are on-site conducting a thorough assessment.

“We are grateful to confirm that there are no casualties. While a building in the staff quarters was damaged, the occupants had already evacuated safely.

“The Commissioner of Police (CP) in the state had reinforced the area with additional tactical deployments to maintain public order.”

The police spokesman added that the CP assured the general public that a comprehensive investigation was ongoing.

“We urge the public to remain calm and avoid the immediate vicinity to support the ongoing security and investigative operations. Further updates will be provided as necessary,” he said.

(NAN)