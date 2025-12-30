The ward executives of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), in the Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area, Kano State, have announced the expulsion of the state’s party chairman, Hashim Dungurawa, citing allegations of gross indiscipline.

The decision was announced in a resolution issued following the ward’s executive meeting. This move comes just two weeks after Mr Dungurawa’s re-election as the state’s party chairman and worsens the crisis in the party, which only governs Kano, out of Nigeria’s 36 states.

The resolution was released to journalists late Monday in Kano, hours after Mr Dungurawa described the rumoured defection of Governor Abba Yusuf as ‘a betrayal’ of the party.

The resolution bore the signatures of 27 ward executive members. It was officially endorsed by the ward chairman, Shuaibu Hassan, and the ward secretary, Yahaya Dungurawa.

According to the document, the executives reached the decision based on several allegations against Mr Dungurawa, including accusations of instigating internal crises and creating factions within the party and alleged failure to fulfil his obligation to pay party dues.

The executives also accused Mr Dungurawa of abusive remarks allegedly directed at Governor Abba Yusuf.

The ward leadership described these actions as “unacceptable and detrimental to the image, unity, and progress of the NNPP,” and insisted that the expulsion aligns with the provisions of the party’s constitution.

“This action became necessary to uphold discipline, unity, and internal cohesion within the party,” the resolution stated.

The ward executives confirmed that copies of the resolution have been forwarded to the NNPP’s local government, state, and national headquarters for further action.

Also, the document was sent to the party’s leader, Rabiu Kwankwaso, and Governor Abba Yusuf for their information and directives.

The executives stated that the dismissal serves as a deterrent to members who abuse their positions or disregard party regulations.

Responding, Mr Dungurawa told PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday morning that he would not comment on the incident for now.

However, he had earlier addressed the allegation that he, alongside the state’s Deputy Governor, Aminu Abdulsalam, the senator representing Kano Central, Rufai Hanga, and others, were hatching a plan to create a rift between Governor Yusuf and Mr Kwankwaso. He dismissed these allegations as baseless.

“We have never turned anyone against our leader. If anyone has evidence to the contrary, let them present it,” he said.

It is not clear if the NNPP Constitution allows ward executives to expel a state party chairperson from the party. Although all members of a party join from the wards and should ordinarily be subject to the decisions there, many parties have rules that prevent ward officials from sacking state or federal executives of the party.

Mr Dungurawa’s controversial dismissal from the party followed his radio broadcast on Monday where he stated that neither the party’s national leadership nor its leader, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has approved Governor Yusuf’s rumoured defection to Nigeria’s ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

In the radio broadcast monitored by PREMIUM TIMES, Mr Dungurawa described the potential move as a betrayal of the people of Kano State, who voted the NNPP into power in the last general elections.

“It is a betrayal of the people of Kano who elected this party. It is improper to defeat a party in an election only to turn around and join that same party,” he stated.