Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, says members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State have put aside partisan differences and embraced President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Mr Wike, a former governor of Rivers State, stated this while addressing leaders, youths and women in Etche and Omuma local government areas of Rivers during a “thank you” visit on Monday.

According to Mr Wike, the APC and PDP had already merged into one family, the ‘Renewed Hope family,’ for the benefit of the people of Rivers.

He stated that in Rivers, political labels now matter less than unity and collective commitment to development.

Mr Wike said that the collaboration across party lines was driven by shared values, mutual respect and the desire to deliver dividends of democracy to the people.

“I don’t want to hear again, ‘I am PDP’ or ‘I am APC’. What I want to hear is that we are working together. All of us are members of the Renewed Hope family. It is one family,” he added.

He explained that the visit to the Etche and Omuma council areas was not for a political campaign, but to express appreciation for the people’s long-standing support.

The FCT minister commended the leadership of the two local council chairmen, describing them as central to sustaining unity and political stability in the areas.

“We didn’t come for any rally. I am here to say ‘thank you’ for the support you have given to us over the years because we are not ungrateful people.

“Agreement is agreement. When you agree with people, you must keep it.

“I urge party leaders and elected officials to honour commitments made in the interest of peace and development,” he said.

Mr Wike stressed that unity remained key to political and economic progress at the grassroots, stressing that “when you are united, you get results; when you are divided, you lose”.

He also thanked women, youths and community leaders for their cooperation and support, noting that the peaceful atmosphere during the visit reflected a growing political maturity in the state.

Mr Wike’s comments came days after Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers defected from the PDP to the APC, in what many analysts viewed as a strategic political move by the governor to shake off the minister’s influence ahead of the 2027 general elections.

There are apparent signs that the peace deal brokered by President Tinubu between Messrs Wike and Fubara has once again broken down.

(NAN)