Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State on Monday signed the 2026 Appropriation Bill into law, alongside three other bills, describing the measures as “critical to accelerating the state’s development agenda”.

The ceremony took place at the Light House, Awka.

The 2026 appropriation law increased the state’s budget to N766 billion, up from N757 billion in 2025, following deliberations by the Anambra State House of Assembly.

Mr Soludo said the budget was designed to drive economic growth, fast-track infrastructure development and strengthen social welfare programmes across the state.

He said the budget reflected his administration’s commitment to addressing the needs of the people through strategic allocation of resources.

“This budget is more than numbers; it is a strategic plan crafted to deliver on our administration’s promises.

“We focused on what truly matters to the people and ensured that resources are directed to critical areas,” he said.

The governor noted that the executive initially submitted a draft budget of N757 billion but accepted the adjustments made by lawmakers after extensive reviews.

“In their wisdom, the House slightly increased the budget size to N766 billion for the 2026 fiscal year. With that done, we now get to work,” he added.

In addition to the appropriation law, Mr Soludo signed three other bills into law, including the Anambra State Mission Schools of Nursing and Midwifery (Amendment No. 3) Law, 2025.

Others are the Anambra State Taxes, Levies and Presumptive Tax (Approved List for Collection) Law, 2025; and the Anambra State Correctional Service Law, 2025.

He said the new laws underscored his administration’s commitment to transparency, accountability and inclusive governance.

“By enacting these laws, we are creating an enabling environment for effective service delivery and sustainable growth in Anambra,” Mr Soludo said.

The governor also commended members of the Anambra House of Assembly for their cooperation and diligence in the legislative process.

“Our productive partnership with the House has been crucial in delivering laws that will accelerate the development and prosperity of Anambra,” he said.

(NAN)