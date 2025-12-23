Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State presented the 2026 Imo budget of N1.43 trillion to the state lawmakers on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the figure represented a 78 per cent increase from the 2025 budget of N807 billion.

The budget proposal was tagged “Budget of Economic Breakthrough.”

Presenting the budget, Mr Uzodimma said that the proposal consisted of 83.4 per cent capital expenditure and 16.6 per cent recurrent expenditure.

He stated that the proposed recurrent expenditure of approximately N238.499 billion covered personnel costs, overheads, and subsidies, while the projected capital expenditure was slightly above N1 trillion.

He said the budget was predicated on improved federal allocation and internally generated revenue, as well as his ambition to eradicate “a generator-based power economy and provide world-class infrastructure to facilitate economic breakthrough.”

The governor described the budget as a “clear statement of my administration’s direction and determination to provide needful infrastructure for economic development.”

He said the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security was allocated N20.506 billion, while the Health Ministry would get N698.163 billion.

He also stated that the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure Development was allocated N87.727 billion, while the Ministry of Entrepreneurship and Skills Acquisition would receive N6.471 billion.

Mr Uzodimma also said that the Ministry of Power and Electrification would get N190.451 billion, while the education ministry would receive N60.623 billion.

He said that the Ministry of Rural Development would receive N15.106 billion.

The governor commended the legislature for being “true partners in progress and for their full support and cooperation to the executive arm of government.”

Earlier, the Speaker of the House, Chike Olemgbe, expressed the hope that the budget would usher in “increased and improved power” in the state.

READ ALSO: Four hospitalised as aircraft crashes at Imo airport

Mr Olemgbe further expressed the hope for increased infrastructure projects, improved healthcare, and human capital development, as well as sustained food security.

He further hailed Mr Uzodimma “for his initiatives, geared towards strengthening security in the state” and assured him of the assembly’s support for the actualisation of his policies.

In a vote of thanks, the Deputy Speaker, Amarachi Iwuanyanwu, commended the governor for “diligently piloting” the affairs of the state and for his achievements.

NAN reports that the bill was later adjourned to 23 December for the second reading.