Two weeks after attending the TikTok Awards Sub-Saharan Africa in Johannesburg, one impression has lingered: content creation on the continent is no longer a fringe activity or a passing trend.

It has become a significant cultural and economic force, bringing together entertainers, professionals, brands, and audiences in ways that would have seemed unlikely just a few years ago.

The annual awards ceremony, which celebrated some of Africa’s most influential creators, was filled with the usual pageantry, red carpets, performances and celebrity appearances. Yet, beyond the glamour, the event offered a glimpse into how platforms like TikTok are reshaping how Nigerians and other Africans share knowledge, earn an income, and connect.

Nigeria’s presence was impossible to miss at the gathering as Northern food storyteller Raja’atu Muhammed Ibrahim (@diaryofanortherncook) and Abuja-based creator Brian Nwana (@briannwana) won in major categories.

Additionally, tech educator Izzi Boye (@izziboye), entertainer Belove Olocha (@beloveolocha) and social impact advocate Dejoke Ogunbiyi (@noositiwantiwa_) took home some of the biggest honours of the night.

What stood out was not only who won, but who was being recognised.

Beyond entertainment

Sharing the spotlight with musicians, DJs and fashion influencers were medical doctors, nurses, lecturers, historians, chefs and even stay-at-home mums, who have deliberately embraced TikTok as a space to practise their work publicly.

This mix captured a shift already visible in Nigeria’s digital space. Increasingly, TikTok is no longer just where trends are born; it is where information is exchanged, careers are built, and communities are formed.

One of the award recipients, a medical doctor named Olawale Ogunlana, popularly known as Dr Wales, told PREMIUM TIMES at the event that his content creation journey began in the hospital walls.

He said TikTok became a tool for solving a practical problem he faced daily in his medical practice.

“I was spending so much time saying the same thing to about 20 patients in a day,” he said. “I realised that it didn’t make sense. How can I reach out to more people at once? How do I provide them with valuable information that they can access at any time? And also, where do they not need to pay for it?”

In just two years, his health education videos have reached over 20 million people, far beyond what any single clinic could accommodate.

In Nigeria, where misinformation is widespread and access to healthcare is uneven, Dr Wales said TikTok became an essential channel for public health education, albeit informally.

Real-life influence

That logic is shared by Ademola Victor, a sports science lecturer at the University of Lagos and runner-up for Sports Creator of the Year.

“To make an influence, or to advocate, or to improve lives, you have to go where the majority of people are. “As it stands right now, the majority of young people are on TikTok.”

Mr Victor recalled how one of his videos encouraged young Nigerians, many of whom had never attended a live sports match, to visit local stadiums.

“I made a video. Many young people who had never watched a game live came to the stadium because of that. And all of that happened thanks to TikTok.”

For him, the platform became a way to translate academic knowledge into everyday experiences that resonated with younger audiences.

Language, familiarity and income

Adejoke Ogunbiyi, a registered nurse from Ibadan and winner of the Social Impact Award, told this Newspaper that in Nigeria, TikTok’s cultural impact is closely tied to language and familiarity.

Ms Ogunbiyi creates health education content in Yoruba, supported by English subtitles. Her videos address sensitive health topics in a direct, unfiltered way that audiences find relatable.

“I never saw TikTok as a non-serious app,” she said. “I used to think, oh TikTok is a place that you can get all the vibes, educational, entertainment and all of that.”

Her approach has earned trust from viewers who often feel alienated by formal health communication.

“People always say, ‘Oh wow, you are using TikTok so well, you are using TikTok to the maximum level,’” she added.

That response reflects a broader pattern in Nigeria, where many people gravitate towards creators who speak plainly, use familiar language and engage consistently with their audiences.

The presence of global brands such as NIVEA and inDrive as title sponsors of the awards reflected TikTok’s growing economic relevance.

For many Nigerian creators, monetisation now comes through a mix of brand partnerships, live gifts and platform incentives.

Ms Ogunbiyi described some of the options available to creators, saying, “You can monetise with your live gifts. You can also partner with brands. That’s the common one. That has been working for me.”

Nonetheless, she adds that creators are still misunderstood.

“I think the government should take TikTokers seriously. They should not see us as just some guys catching a cruise. We are actually creating content and influencing the community.”

Culture without borders

The awards also highlighted TikTok’s role in connecting Africans across borders.

Valerie Keter, a Kenyan creator nominated for Social Impact, said her decision to share African history online began simply as a way to educate herself.

“When I started sharing African history, it was more of just educating myself, going to research and finding out more information,” she said. “I felt that sharing it would make a lot of connections with many people.”

Her content soon attracted audiences from across the continent, including Nigeria, as people shared their own perspectives and stories. What began as personal research evolved into a broader conversation about African history, identity and shared experience.

While TikTok is often associated with virality, the awards underscored the role of consistency and effort. For @Beloveolcha, nominated for Storyteller and Entertainment Creator of the Year, the recognition was a milestone built over time.

“Every event has led me to this point,” she said. “Posting consistently and just showing up for TikTok.”

Reflecting on her nomination, she added, “It means that my late nights were not in vain, long hours of editing were not in vain.”

Food creator Boyz Makekii also spoke about experimentation as a key part of his process.

“I’m an experimental food creator who breaks all the rules when it comes to food,” he said. “The most impactful content is the controversy of it all.”

Behind the short videos audiences see are hours of filming, editing and engagement work that is rarely visible but increasingly valuable.

Changing Landscape

What the TikTok Awards ultimately revealed was not just individual success stories, but a broader shift in how culture and opportunity are being shaped in Nigeria and across Africa.

TikTok has become a space where education, entertainment and enterprise increasingly overlap, often in ways that traditional systems have struggled to achieve.

For many Nigerians, the platform is no longer just where trends emerge; it has become a hub for cultural expression. It is where knowledge circulates, livelihoods take shape, and voices find audiences.

As the creators in Johannesburg demonstrated, this cultural and economic shift is already well underway with or without formal recognition. TikTok’s Head of Content Operations for Sub-Saharan Africa, Boniswa Sidwaba, summed up her thoughts on the award night, saying it represents a shift in how African talent is documented and celebrated.

“We’re seeing creators turn ordinary moments into cultural reference points. Tonight is about recognising that power and how these voices are carrying Africa into new storytelling territories.”