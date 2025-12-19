Lagos-based journalist Friday Alefia was released from detention on Friday after 22 days behind bars, PREMIUM TIMES can report.

Mr Alefia’s release followed delays in meeting the stringent bail conditions set by the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Speaking shortly after leaving Kuje Correctional Centre, Mr Alefia said he had finally fulfilled all court requirements.

“After I was granted bail, we couldn’t meet the conditions because the two sureties with the sum of N20 million each had to reside in Abuja,” he told PREMIUM TIMES via WhatsApp call.

Delivering the ruling on 27 November, the judge, Obiora Egwuatu granted Mr Alefia bail of N20 million, with two sureties of similar sum.

The judge directed that one of the sureties must be a federal civil servant on at least Grade Level 15 and provide an employment letter, promotion letter, and official identity card, with the originals for verification.

The second surety must submit an affidavit of means, a six-month bank statement, and tax clearance certificates for the past three years. Both sureties’ addresses must be verified by the court.

Mr Alefia was detained at the instance of Chinedu Ogah, a member of the House of Representatives representing Ezza South/Ikwo Federal Constituency in Ebonyi State, who accused him of publishing allegedly false reports.

The journalist faces five cybercrime charges related to the publications and had remained in custody for two months while attempting to meet the court’s bail requirements.

Rights activists have criticised such requirements as unrealistic and “frivolous,” noting the difficulty defendants face in securing senior civil servants as sureties.

Earlier in January, rights activist and AAC presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore similarly rejected bail conditions demanding a Level 17 civil servant, describing them as “unrealistic and frivolous.”

Delays

The case faced repeated delays in bail proceedings. At earlier sittings, the court fined the prosecution N50,000 for failing to properly serve its counter-affidavit opposing bail.

Mr Alefia’s lawyer, Israel Abida, told PREMIUM TIMES that proceedings stalled again on 24 November after the prosecution filed a counter-affidavit but neither served the defence nor submitted a copy to the court.

“Because neither the court nor the defence had the counter-affidavit, we could not proceed,” Mr Abida said.

Mr Alefia was also unable to move his bail application on 12 November for the same reason.

A similar lapse prompted the judge to adjourn the matter to 27 November and impose the N50,000 cost on the prosecution for what the defence described as an avoidable delay.

He was arrested in Lagos on 23 September, transferred to Abuja, and held for six weeks at the now-defunct SARS facility before being arraigned.

Arraignment

During the arraignment, the prosecution informed the court that the matter was scheduled for plea taking.

Mr Alefia pleaded not guilty to all five charges, while the judge entered a not-guilty plea on behalf of the second defendant.

Although the prosecution requested a hearing date, Mr Abida drew attention to a pending bail application.

The court noted that its file contained no such application, and the prosecution claimed it had not been served.

Mr Abida urged the court to grant a short adjournment, saying the defendant had been in custody for two months and that the prosecution was not opposed to bail.

The judge declined, saying he could not consider an unseen application.

He initially adjourned the trial until 27 January 2026 and ordered the defendant’s remand in Kuje prison before the defence secured an earlier bail hearing date of 27 November.

Charges

Count one accuses the defendants of conspiracy for allegedly using computer systems, including Facebook, to make false publications.

Count two alleges they published a report titled “How Federal Lawmaker Ogah Snatches Village Land in Ebonyi,” knowing it to be false.

In count three, Mr Alefia is accused of cyberstalking for allegedly posting a false statement quoting Ogah as saying: “I rigged senatorial poll against Emmanuel Onwe.”

Count four concerns a publication titled “Ebonyi Rep Member Returns N4 Million Amidst Extortion Allegations,” while count five relates to another report titled “Ebonyi Rep Member Threatens Constituent for Supporting Charity Foundation.”

All offences are said to violate Section 24(2)(a) of the Cybercrimes Act and are punishable under Section 24(2)(c)(i).

Mr Alefia now joins a growing list of Nigerians facing trial under the controversial cybercrime law.

Rights groups have increasingly criticised the Cybercrimes Act and strategic lawsuits against public participation (SLAPPs) as tools to intimidate journalists and civil society.

In December, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) and the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) warned that authorities were exploiting legal loopholes to suppress criticism and limit civic space.

Veteran journalist Richard Akinnola described the Cybercrimes Act as being “weaponised by political leaders,” drawing parallels with the repressive Decree 4 of 1984.

The Centre for Journalism and Innovation Development (CJID) reported a rise in attacks on media practitioners nationwide, with Lagos recording persistent high-severity violations.

SERAP’s Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, warned that arbitrary arrests, digital surveillance, and SLAPP suits pose a serious threat to freedom of expression and democracy.

SERAP and NGE urged governments, security agencies, and lawmakers to release individuals detained solely for exercising their rights, withdraw SLAPP suits, review restrictive laws including the Cybercrimes Act, protect journalists and human rights defenders, and respect court judgments.