The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Gwarinpa, Abuja, on Thursday granted bail to a former Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, who is facing N2.2 billion fraud charges brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

It comes after Mr Ngige spent six days in prison in Abuja, where trial judge Maryam Hassan detained him on 12 December to await bail hearing and ruling.

Ms Hassan, who heard the bail application on Monday, ruled on Thursday, granting bail to Mr Ngige, a former Anambra State Governor.

The judge, who overruled the prosecution’s objection granting the former minister bail, held that bail conditions must not be unreasonable, adding that setting stringent conditions is as “good as not receiving bail.”

The conditions the judge attached to the bail include the provision of a surety who must be in at least the cadre of a director in a federal government establishment.

She added that the surety must own a landed property in Abuja municipal and a passport, which must be submitted to the court’s registry alongside the certificate of the property.

Also, the judge ordered Mr Ngige to submit his passport after getting a new one. The former minister had said during the bail hearing that his old passport was stolen.

Thereafter, the prosecution lawyer, Eunice Daylo of the EFCC, requested the judge to schedule the case for trial.

The judge fixed 28 and 29 January 2026 for commencement of trial.

Background

The EFCC arrested Mr Ngige on 10 December at his residence on Justice Mohammed Bello Road in Abuja.

On 12 December, the agency arraigned him on eight counts of fraud and accepting gifts.

It said the defendant committed the alleged offences while serving as the Minister of Labour and Employment during former President Buhari’s administration.

Mr Ngige, who served as former governor of Anambra State and senator, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The judge then ordered the defendant’s remand in Kuje Correctional Centre pending the hearing and determination of his bail application.

On Monday (15 December), the court heard the argument for his bail application. His lawyer, Patrick Ikwueto, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), pleaded with the court to consider the age and health of Mr Ngige.

Similarly, Mr Ikwueto argued that the defendant had no prior criminal record and was unlikely to commit the offence again.

But the EFCC, through its lawyer, Sylvanus Tahir, also a SAN, opposed the request for bail on the basis that Mr Ngige flouted the terms of the administrative bail the agency earlier granted him, thus making him a flight risk.

The judge, after hearing their submissions, fixed today (Thursday) for ruling, which she delivered in favour of Mr Ngige.

Details of charges

The anti-graft agency accused Mr Ngige of awarding contracts to his associates and also accepting monetary gifts from some of them through his organization, ‘Dr Chris Nwabueze Ngige Campaign Organisation.’

According to the charges, Mr Ngige awarded seven contracts worth over N366 million “for consultancy, training and supply by the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF)” to a company, Cezimo Nigeria Limited, belonging to his associate, Ezebinwa Charles.

Similarly, EFCC accused him of awarding eight contracts worth over N583 million to another company belonging to Mr Charles.

The agency alleged that the defendant used his position to give preferential treatment, awarding eight contracts worth over N362 million to a company, Jeff & Xris Limited, belonging to Nwosu Chukwunwike.

Other companies he allegedly awarded contracts under controversial circumstances include Olde English Consolidated Limited and Shale Atlantic Intercontinental Services Limited, belonging to Uzoma Igbonwa, to the sum of N668 million and N161 million, respectively.

According to the EFCC, these offences violate Section 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.

Section 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000 criminalises any public officer who uses his office or position to confer unfair advantage upon himself, his relation or associate.

Upon conviction, a public officer is liable to five (5) years imprisonment without the option of fine.

Also, the anti-graft agency accused Mr Ngige of collecting gratification from contractors of the NSITF through his organization.

The EFCC said Mr Ngige allegedly collected N38.6 million from Cezimo Nigeria Limited, N55 million from Zitacom Nigeria Limited and N26 million from Jeff & Xris Limited.

The offences were said to violate Section 17(a) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000 and are punishable under Section 17(c) of the same Act.

This Section addresses the acceptance of gifts by a public officer as a reward for any act, in this instant case, the award of contracts.

The punishment for doing so is also five years’ imprisonment with hard labour.

However, Mr Ngige denied all the EFCC’s allegations.