The US Mission in Nigeria hosted a Welcome Reception on 9 December 9 in honour of 54 talented young Nigerian professionals who completed the prestigious 2025 Mandela Washington Fellowship (MWF) for Young African Leaders (YALI), at some of the United States’ most prestigious colleges and universities. The 54 Fellows, selected from a highly competitive pool of more than 7,400 applicants, represent Nigeria’s best and brightest in the areas of business and entrepreneurship, civic leadership, and public management.

Delivering remarks at the reception in Lagos, US Consul General Rick Swart welcomed the MWF alumni to the 14,000-strong US government exchange alumni community, a prestigious and vast network of like-minded and highly regarded professionals from across the country. He urged the Fellows to uphold the highest standards of leadership as they leverage their US experiences to make the United States and Nigeria safer, stronger, and more prosperous. Consul General Swart added, “The experiences you gained and the networks you forged during your exchange programme in the United States will continue to shape and elevate the work you do here at home, driving positive change that will resonate for generations to come.”

The ceremony also recognised 10 remarkable alumni whose achievements exemplify the core values of the Mandela Washington Fellowship for Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI). Honorees were recognised for their leadership, impact, integrity, innovation, collaboration, and service to their communities. Among them were Aishah Buba, who received the Trailblazer Award for her pioneering advocacy for mental health; Olusola Owonikoko and Emmanuel Mimshach Obioha, who received Alumni Collaboration Awards for advancing partnerships across the MWF, YALI, and US exchange alumni networks; and Debola Deji-Kurunmi and Grace Jerry, honoured with Leadership & Distinguished Service Awards for their longstanding contributions to leadership development and disability advocacy, respectively.

Other honorees included Adepeju Jaiyeoba, founder of Mother’s Delivery Kit, who received the Leadership in Business: Enterprise & Innovation Award; Ifedayo Durosinmi-Etti, founder of Herconomy, recognised with the Future Forward & Technology Award; and Asher Adeniyi, CEO of Gidijobs and Eazipay, who earned the Job Creation & Youth Empowerment Award. Similarly, Oluwafunke Adeoye was honoured with the Leadership in Civic Engagement Award for her work advancing justice for vulnerable communities, while Chimdi Neliaku received the Leadership in Public Management Award for strengthening public institutions and mentoring the next generation of ethical public servants.

Established in 2014, the Mandela Washington Fellowship has produced many outstanding leaders across the continent. In Nigeria, 678 young professionals have participated in the program out of a total of 7,800 young leaders in sub-Saharan Africa. Nigeria remains the largest contributor of Fellows each year.