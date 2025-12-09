A member of the House of Representatives from Kebbi State, Mansur Jega, has formally resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and joined the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr Jega represents Aliero/Gwandu/Jega Constituency of the state.

His defection was announced on Tuesday by Speaker Abbas Tajudeen during plenary, after reading a letter addressed to him (speaker) by the lawmaker.

In the letter, Mr Jega said he was compelled to leave the PDP due to what he described as deepening internal fractures and unresolved leadership disputes that had crippled the party in recent months.

He stressed that the crises had eroded cohesion within the party, weakened discipline and stalled its ability to provide effective political direction both at the national and state levels.

“In recent months, the PDP has been faced with internal fractures, conflicts and unresolved crises that eroded unity and weakened organisational discipline, making it impossible for the party to provide greater leadership,” he said.

Before the announcement, the House suspended its rules to admit several visitors into the chamber. Those in attendance included the APC National Organising Secretary, Suleiman Argungu, the APC National Legal Adviser, Murtala Kankia and other senior party officials who accompanied Mr Jega to witness the formal declaration.

The defection generated excitement among APC members seated in the chamber, some of whom hailed the announcement as soon as the speaker concluded reading the letter.

In his remarks, Speaker Tajudeen welcomed the lawmaker to the ruling party, describing the APC as “the party of today and the party of tomorrow.”

Mr Jega’s move further strengthens the APC’s numerical advantage in the House, coming at a time when the PDP continues to grapple with widening internal divisions across several states.