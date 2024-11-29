The World Trade Organisation (WTO) General Council on Friday reappointed Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as its Director-General for a second four-year term.

The WTO in a statement posted on its official X handle on Friday said the reappointment takes effect on 1 September 2025.

This decision, according to the statement, reflects broad recognition of Mrs Okonjo-Iweala’s exceptional leadership and strategic vision for the future of the WTO.

The statement explained that the reappointment process, initiated on 8 October, was overseen by Petter Ølberg of Norway, chair of the General Council.

“With no additional nominations submitted by the 8 November deadline, Dr Okonjo-Iweala stood as the sole candidate. The process was conducted in a fully open and transparent manner, adhering to the WTO’s “Procedures for the Appointment of Directors-General” (WT/L/509).

“During a special General Council meeting on 28-29 November 2024, Dr Okonjo-Iweala outlined her forward-looking vision for the WTO. Following her presentation and a Q&A session with members, the Council formally endorsed her reappointment by consensus,” the statement said.

Mr Ølberg praised Mrs Okonjo-Iweala’s achievements, stating that the General Council commends Mrs Okonjo-Iweala for her outstanding leadership during her first term.

“Amid significant global economic challenges, she strengthened the WTO’s ability to support its members and set a forward-looking agenda for the organisation. Her leadership was instrumental in securing meaningful outcomes at pivotal moments, including the 12th and 13th Ministerial Conferences (MC12 and MC13), where major milestones were achieved.

“As we look ahead, the Council fully supports Dr. Okonjo-Iweala’s commitment to ensuring that the WTO remains responsive, inclusive, and results-driven. Her leadership will be critical as the organisation continues to advance a resilient, rules-based, and equitable global trading system,” he said.

In February 2021, Mrs Okonjo-Iweala emerged the first female Director-General of the WTO.

“Her first term concludes on 31 August 2025. Her reappointment highlights the strong support for her efforts to enhance the WTO’s relevance and capacity in addressing the evolving challenges of global trade,” the statement said.

