Borno South Senator, Ali Ndume, has faulted the list of ambassadorial nominees forwarded by President Bola Tinubu to the Senate for confirmation.

Mr Ndume, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the president, said the composition of the nominees violates the federal character principle, which requires equitable distribution of government appointments, resources and opportunities across Nigeria’s diverse ethnic, regional and religious groups.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the senator drew the president’s attention to Section 14(3) of the Nigerian Constitution, which mandates fair representation in public institutions to promote national unity and prevent dominance by a few states or ethnic groups.

“The composition of the Government of the Federation or any of its agencies and the conduct of its affairs shall be carried out in such a manner as to reflect the federal character of Nigeria and the need to promote national unity, and also to command national loyalty, thereby ensuring that there shall be no predominance of persons from a few state or from a few ethnic or other sectional groups in that government or in any of its agencies,” he said.

President Tinubu recently transmitted 65 additional nominees for ambassadorial positions to the Senate for screening and confirmation. The list was read during Thursday’s plenary by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

The president nominated 34 individuals as career ambassadors and high commissioners, while 31 others were listed as non-career ambassadors and high commissioners.

The nominees include former governors, former lawmakers, a serving senator and other prominent personalities. However, the distribution shows disparities: some states have as many as three or four nominees, while Gombe State in the North-east has no representation, and Yobe State has only one nominee.

By regional breakdown, the South-west has 15 nominees, the North-west 13, the South-east 9, the North-central 10, and the South-south 12 in the combined list of career and non-career ambassadorial nominees.

Ndume asks Tinubu to withdraw list

Mr Ndume urged President Tinubu to withdraw the list and submit a new one that reflects equity across the six geopolitical zones.

He warned that decisions perceived as biased could inflame ethnic tension and undermine national cohesion.

“My sincere appeal to President Tinubu is to withdraw this list. At this critical time in the life of his administration, he should avoid missteps that could endanger national unity and promote ethnic distrust.

“I know him to be a cosmopolitan leader who is at home with every segment and stakeholders in the country. He should withdraw that list and present a fresh set of nominees that will align with the spirit of the Constitution on Federal Character Principle that government’s structure and operations must represent the diverse states and peoples of Nigeria,” he added.