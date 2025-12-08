Troops of the 6 Brigade, Nigerian Army/Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke, have recorded multiple operational breakthroughs across Taraba State, officials said on Sunday.

In a statement, the Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, Umar Muhammad, said troops deployed at Manya “responded swiftly to a distress call” on 6 December after armed robbers mounted a blockade along the Manya–Takum Road.

“On sighting the troops, the criminals fled and abandoned their weapons,” Mr Muhammad said.

He added that a search of the area “led to the recovery of one AK-47 rifle, a magazine, and three rounds of 7.62mm ammunition,” restoring safe movement along the route.

In another operation on 7 December, troops at Kufai Amadu received information that four travellers from Bauchi State had been abducted inside Amadu Town while heading to Baissa in Kurmi Local Government Area.

According to the statement, preliminary findings showed the men, unfamiliar with the area, had stopped to ask for directions when two of them, identified as Musa Danji and Yusuf, were seized and taken towards New City.

“A search-and-rescue mission was immediately launched,” Mr Muhammad said.

He disclosed that during coordinated bush clearance, troops rescued two of the victims, Yusuf Musa and Muhammed Umar, who had managed to escape.

“Search efforts are ongoing to locate the remaining hostages, and operations have been intensified to apprehend the perpetrators,” he added.

Troops also conducted an intelligence-led operation at Garin Sambo, Tau Village, Ardo Kola LGA, on 6 December, where they recovered “two pump-action guns, 13 cartridges, two motorcycles and four mobile phones.”

Two suspects, Baba Wura Sambo and Adamu Darda, were arrested for alleged illegal arms possession, Mr Muhammad said, adding that all recovered items and suspects are in military custody.

ALSO READ: Nigerian Army frees six kidnap victims after joint operation in Kogi

The Commander of 6 Brigade, Kingsley Uwa, praised the troops’ conduct, saying he was “deeply impressed by the professionalism, gallantry and swift responsiveness” displayed during the operations.

He reaffirmed the Brigade’s commitment to sustaining offensive actions aimed at dismantling criminal elements across Taraba.

“We remain fully determined to secure all major highways and communities, especially throughout the Yuletide season,” Mr Uwa said.

He urged residents to remain vigilant and continue providing credible information to aid ongoing security efforts in the state.