Vice President Kashim Shettima has arrived in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, where he will represent President Bola Tinubu at the swearing-in of President Alassane Ouattara for his fourth term in office.

Mr Shettima will join other African leaders and international dignitaries at Monday’s inauguration ceremony, to be held at the Presidential Palace in Abidjan on December 8, 2025.

Mr Ouattara won re-election on 25 October 2025, securing another term to lead the West African nation, which maintains strong diplomatic relationships with Nigeria.

Nigeria has maintained a longstanding commitment to supporting sister nations in West Africa and upholding the principles of constitutional governance. At this inauguration, VP Shettima will again reaffirm Nigeria’s dedication to promoting democratic values, respecting the will of the people, and ensuring that constitutional processes remain the foundation of leadership transitions across the region.

Nigeria and Côte d’Ivoire work closely together on multiple fronts. The two countries partner through ECOWAS and the African Union on issues ranging from security to trade and development. Their cooperation is backed by a Bi-National Commission and several agreements covering everything from fighting human trafficking to boosting agriculture and growing the digital economy. A large Nigerian community living in Côte d’Ivoire has also helped strengthen business ties and social connections between both nations.

He was received on arrival at the airport by Côte d’Ivoire’s Prime Minister, Robert Mambe; the Chargé d’Affaires of the Nigerian Embassy in Côte d’Ivoire, Item Akpama; and other senior government officials.

The vice president will return to Abuja after the ceremony concludes.

Stanley Nkwocha

Senior Special Assistant to The President on Media & Communications

(Office of The Vice President)

7th December, 2025