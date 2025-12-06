The Nigeria Army have rescued 14 kidnapped persons during an operation in Orokam Forest, which lies between Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu State and Ogbadigbo Local Government Area of Benue State.

The News Agency of Nigeria reported that the operation was carried out by troops of Joint Task Force Sector One, Operation Udo Ka, after residents shared intelligence on suspicious movements linked to a suspected kidnap cell in the area.

According to NAN, the operation began at about 1.30 p.m. on Friday. Troops deployed in Udenu moved towards the location and were joined by local vigilante personnel before advancing into the forest.

Security sources said the armed men opened fire as the team approached. “The joint team responded immediately, and the criminals scattered into the bush and abandoned their captives,” a source involved in the operation told NAN.

The 14 rescued persons, men and women who had been returning from a burial ceremony before their abduction, were found unharmed.

Preliminary information showed that they were seized on two routes: Ezimo Agu in Udenu LGA of Enugu State and Orokam in Ogbadigbo LGA of Benue State.

Military source said about 70 rounds of 7.62 mm special ammunition were used during the exchange of fire. No troop casualty was recorded. The team withdrew from the forest at about 7.21 p.m.

All rescued victims have been handed over to the Divisional Police Officer in Udenu for documentation and reunification with their families.

Community leaders have repeatedly flagged the stretch of forest between Enugu and Benue as a growing route for kidnap-for-ransom groups.

Both states have recorded several abductions linked to the same corridors in the past year.

A military officer who did not want his name mentioned for security reasons said fresh surveillance has been deployed to block the movement of fleeing suspects.

“Troops are maintaining aggressive patrols and aerial monitoring to deny these groups any space,” the officer said.