Governors of the South-west states have renewed their call for state police, insisting that the worsening insecurity across the region has made the reform an urgent necessity.

Meeting in Ibadan the Oyo state capital under the auspices of the Southwest Governors’ Forum, (SGF), the leaders declared that the creation of state police can no longer be delayed, adding that the region must adopt new measures to protect its residents.

The meeting, held at the Executive Chamber of the Oyo State Governor’s Office and hosted by Governor Seyi Makinde, examined security, agriculture, economic development and regional cooperation. The communiqué was read by the forum’s chairman and Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Those at the session included Governors Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state, Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti state, Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo state and Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state. Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke, was represented by his deputy, Kola Adewusi.

In their resolutions, the governors commended President Bola Tinubu for ongoing security interventions and recent rescue operations in parts of the North, where a spate of kidnappings has triggered public concern.

They expressed solidarity with the federal government over the incidents in Kebbi, Niger and Kwara states, praising the rescue of abducted pupils and other victims.

“The Forum applauds the swift response of the federal government towards the rescue of the Kwara abductees and more than 51 students of the Catholic School, Niger State,” the Forum stated.

The call for stronger security measures comes amid a deeply troubling surge in violence across Nigeria. Between July 2024 and June 2025, there were 4,722 reported abductions in 997 incidents, and 762 people were killed, according to SBM Intelligence.

Meanwhile, on 21 November 2025, gunmen attacked St. Mary’s Catholic School in Papiri, Niger State, abducting 303 students and 12 teachers. Fifty-one students reportedly escaped.

The debate over the establishment of state police has been a contentious one for a long time.

New funding and intelligence structures

A major outcome of the meeting was the decision to set up a South-West Security Fund to be managed through the Development Agenda for Western Nigeria (DAWN) Commission. The fund will be overseen by security advisers from all six states, who are expected to meet monthly.

To strengthen coordination, the governors approved the creation of a digital intelligence-sharing system that will operate across Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ondo and Ekiti states. The platform is expected to enable real-time alerts, data exchange and joint response to threats affecting the zone.

“The Forum resolves to establish a live, digital intelligence-sharing platform among all six South West States (Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ondo, Ekiti). This platform will exchange threat notifications, incident logs, traveller and cargo alerts, and coordinate state-to-state rapid response,” the communiqué read.

The forum also raised concern about criminal groups using forest reserves as hideouts. It urged the federal government to deploy more forest guards and help secure the region’s extensive forest belts.

The governors restated their commitment to reclaiming these areas and preventing them from becoming corridors for banditry and kidnapping.

“The governors reaffirm their collective commitment to reclaiming the forests, and ensuring that these spaces no longer serve as safe corridors for banditry, kidnapping, or any form of criminal activities,” it added.

Interstate migration, illegal mining

The governors flagged what they described as unchecked migration into the region, saying it continues to pose security challenges.

They agreed to deepen collaboration across the states to ensure that movement of people does not become a cover for criminal activity.

Illegal mining, which they say is now widespread in parts of the South-west, also received attention.

The governors warned that the activity is fuelling insecurity, damaging the environment and endangering public health. They called for stronger enforcement to curb the practice.

Stronger call for state police

Reaffirming a long-standing demand, the forum said restructuring Nigeria’s policing system is essential. It declared that establishing state police is now a necessity and should not be delayed any further.

“The Forum reaffirms its support for the establishment of State Police, emphasising that ‘The Time is Now’ and it can no longer be delayed.

On food security, the governors noted improvements in agricultural output across the region and acknowledged the Federal Government’s efforts to boost production. They commended farmers for contributing to recent stability in food prices.

They also welcomed the establishment of the South-West Development Commission and urged the body to deliver effectively on its mandate. The DAWN Commission was similarly praised for its work on regional cooperation and security initiatives.

The meeting ended with an appeal for unity and vigilance. The governors urged residents of the South-west to remain committed to peace and preserve the region’s long-standing culture of religious tolerance.