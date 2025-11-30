Troops of the Nigerian Army under Operation Hadin Kai have rescued 12 girls abducted by Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists in the Mussa District of Askira/Uba Local Government Area, Borno State, the army said.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that 13 girls, aged between 15 and 20, were kidnapped on 23 November while working on their farmlands. One of them later escaped and returned home safely, leaving 12 in captivity.

In a statement on Saturday, the Nigerian Army reported that following actionable intelligence, troops launched a targeted operation in the southern Borno axis and successfully rescued the remaining victims.

It said the operation was conducted in collaboration with local informants and other security stakeholders, whose assistance helped troops locate the terrorists’ hideout and free the victims from captivity.

They were taken to a military facility where they are currently receiving medical care, psychological support, and undergoing debriefing.

The army said the victims will be reunited with their families after all necessary procedures are completed.

Commending the troops for their swift response, the army also praised local community members for providing vital intelligence that contributed to the success of the operation.

The army stated that the rescue highlights the military’s continued commitment to protecting lives and eliminating terrorist threats in the North-east.

Troops remain on the ground in southern Borno, conducting clearance operations to eliminate remaining ISWAP elements and prevent further attacks.

The army urged residents to continue supporting security efforts by providing credible information.

ALSO READ: Police oppose planned protest over kidnapped schoolgirls in Kebbi

According to the statement, cooperation between the armed forces and local communities is essential to restoring lasting peace and security in the region.

The development comes days after similar victims of abduction, comprising 24 school girls in Kebbi, 51 in Niger, and about 18 church members in Kwara, were rescued after weeks of renewed attacks by the insurgents.

This success followed a marching order given to the security agencies by President Bola Tinubu to stop the insecurity after several Nigerians, including a brigadier general, were killed by insurgents.