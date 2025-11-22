Chidozie Awaziem is quietly authoring one of the most complete defensive seasons in French football, a campaign that now places him at the very top of Ligue 1’s individual rankings.

While FC Nantes battle through inconsistency and emotional turbulence, the 28-year-old Nigerian has become the club’s heartbeat, its stabilising force, and according to recent Opta numbers, the most effective defender in the entire French top flight.

The numbers behind a defensive Masterclass

Opta, via Tribune Nantaise, reports that Awaziem has produced 128 successful defensive actions across the opening 12 Ligue 1 matchdays, more than any other player in the division.

That tally covers duels won, tackles, interceptions, clearances, blocks, and the unseen work that keeps an ailing team alive. No defender in France currently matches both his consistency and sheer volume of output.

His figures are staggering: 101 clearances, comfortably the most in the league, ahead of Toulouse’s Charlie Cresswell and Nice’s Antoine Mendy, a defensive workload few in France, or Europe, can match this season.

At Nantes, manager Luis Castro has relied on only one player more often than Awaziem this season: club captain Kelvin Amian. For a side still searching for identity and rhythm, the Nigerian has become nothing short of a life raft.

Leadership in a team searching for it

Stat sheets tell only half the story. Awaziem has also stepped into an essential leadership role alongside 17-year-old centre-back Tylel Tati.

His reading of the game, positional calm, and decision-making have given Nantes their rare moments of control in a season defined by chaos.

He has become the veteran presence shielding a teenage partner, anchoring a side that concedes territory far too easily.

For a defender once tagged as “unfulfilled potential,” this is a renaissance built on grit and growth.

AFCON calling? Awaziem’s National-Team puzzle

On current form, Awaziem should be walking straight into the Super Eagles’ XI. Instead, he finds himself fighting from the fringes.

Initially left out of Eric Chelle’s squad, the former FC Porto and Leganés man earned a recall for the World Cup playoff clashes against Gabon and DR Congo. He came off the bench in both games, and reminded everyone of his value with an assist for Victor Osimhen in the 4–1 win over Gabon.

With AFCON only weeks away, the timing of Awaziem’s resurgence could not be better.

Nigeria’s defensive dilemma

Injuries have opened the door. Most notably: Ola Aina is set to miss AFCON, creating a vacancy at right-back. The centre-back positions remain highly competitive: William Troost-Ekong, Semi Ajayi, Calvin Bassey, Benjamin Fredrick. Bright Osayi-Samuel leads the race at right-back—but lacks depth behind him.

Awaziem’s versatility; able to play both centre-back and right-back at a high level, suddenly becomes golden. And his Ligue 1 dominance gives Chelle a rare opportunity: a defender in top form, hardened by high-intensity European competition, and ready for a continental stage he has not commanded in years.

A defender reborn, A legacy rewritten

From Porto’s academy wonder to journeyman across Turkey, Spain, Croatia, and Portugal, Awaziem’s career has travelled a winding road. But this season in Nantes may be his defining chapter.

He isn’t just accumulating numbers, he is shaping a reputation. The Nigerian at the top of Ligue 1’s defensive charts. The veteran guiding a teenager. The fringe international knocking loudly on AFCON’s door.

If he maintains this level until the tournament begins, Chidozie Awaziem may force his way back into the Super Eagles’ starting XI, not through sentiment, but through undeniable dominance.

A defender once overlooked is now impossible to ignore.