The Ministry of Education has launched a probe into the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), Simon Ortuanya, for responding to a PREMIUM TIMES Freedom of Information (FOI) request that exposed former Minister of Science and Technology, Geoffrey Nnaji’s certificate forgery.

Sources told PREMIUM TIMES that the Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, has set up a panel against the vice-chancellor, accusing him of “unethical and criminal disclosure of information” relating to Mr Nnaji, information the university is legally obliged to release under the FOI Act.

It remains unclear what specific mandate the minister gave the panel.

PREMIUM TIMES contacted both Mr Alausa and the spokesperson for the ministry, Folasade Boriowo, for clarification on the purpose of the probe, but neither has responded to messages. Sources, however, disclosed that the panel is expected to sit between this week and next.

Instead of prosecuting the forger, government targets whistle-blower VC

The move against the vice-chancellor comes even though Mr Nnaji had effectively confessed to forgery in his own court documents during his failed attempt to stop PREMIUM TIMES from publishing the investigation.

Rather than prosecuting the former minister for the criminal act of forging academic certificates, an offence punishable under Nigerian law, the government has instead turned its weight against the university administrator who merely fulfilled a lawful FOI request and provided factual records.

Legal experts say the ministry’s action suggests an attempt to intimidate the university and punish transparency, while shielding a politically connected certificate forger.

Mr Nnaji’s certificate forgery

Following a two-year investigation, PREMIUM TIMES exposed how Mr Nnaji forged the Bachelor’s degree certificate and National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate he submitted to the National Assembly during his 1 August 2023 ministerial screening.

Documents obtained showed that at the very time he claimed to have graduated from UNN and proceeded for the NYSC scheme, he was still writing the institution requesting permission to re-sit a failed terminal-year course.

Allegations of certificate forgery had trailed Mr Nnaji since July 2023, when President Bola Tinubu nominated him as Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology. Critics insisted he did not complete his university education and that the certificates submitted to the presidency, SGF office, DSS and the Senate were forged.

PREMIUM TIMES’ detailed review of the documents confirmed they were indeed forged, a fact both UNN and the NYSC later verified, stating explicitly that they never issued the certificates Mr Nnaji paraded.

Mr Ortuanya’s FOI response was pivotal to unraveling the forgery. He confirmed that although Mr Nnaji gained admission into the university in 1981, he did not complete his studies, and no degree was ever awarded to him.

“From every available record and information from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, we are unable to confirm that Mr Geoffrey Uchechukwu Nnaji… graduated from the University of Nigeria in July 1985,” he wrote in a letter dated 2 October.

He added that the university did not — and could not have — issued the certificate Mr Nnaji presented.

After PREMIUM TIMES published its findings, Mr Nnaji accused the newspaper and the vice-chancellor of acting on behalf of the Enugu State Government.

His spokesperson, Robert Ngwu, falsely alleged during a television programme that PREMIUM TIMES received N100 million from the state government to publish the investigation.

Pressed for evidence, he offered none.

PREMIUM TIMES has since denied the allegations and has served Mr Ngwu a pre-litigation notice, preparatory to suing him for defamation.