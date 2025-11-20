Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Wednesday arrived in Eruku, Ekiti Local Government Area, after Nigerian military personnel moved into the community in response to Tuesday’s attack.

In a post on the verified Facebook page of the Kwara State Government, officials said the governor visited the town with security chiefs and senior government aides.

The statement quoted him telling church members that both the state and federal governments were working together to stabilise the area. “Every necessary step is being taken to keep our people safe,” he said.

During the visit, the governor praised the deployment of troops and other security agencies, describing their action as timely.

“The swift response has restored confidence and prevented any further escalation,” he said.

He encouraged residents to stay calm and to support ongoing security operations.

The government said additional intelligence efforts were underway across border communities in Kwara South and would involve local vigilante groups and traditional rulers.

Governor AbdulRazaq noted that authorities were determined to push back armed groups responsible for recent attacks.

“We will not relent. Those threatening the peace of our state will be flushed out,” he said.

The intervention in Eruku follows rising tension in several parts of Kwara, including the attack on a church in Isanlu-Isin and the school closures ordered in five LGAs amid heightened security alerts.