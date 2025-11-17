Former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has declared his intention to contest in the 2027 governorship election in Kebbi State under the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Mr Malami declared his intention amid the surge in political activities in Kebbi State in violation of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) campaign regulations.

His declaration also comes amid rising tension between his supporters and those of Governor Nasir Idris of the All Progressives Congress (APC), which has led to violent clashes, including on 1 September when the convoy of the former minister was attacked while returning from a condolence visit in Birnin Kebbi.

While making the declaration, Mr Malami said he was ‘compelled by his people’ to contest in the governorship race

“INEC guidelines do not allow us to begin any form of mobilisation yet, but I assure you that when the time comes, you will see that we have the support of the people of Kebbi State,” Mr Malami said in an interview with DCL Hausa on Monday.

“I have agreed to contest, and there is no retreat. God willing, we are going to win because we have people who believe in us, and we will not let them down,” Mr Malami stated.

He also lambasted the ruling APC, saying it has caused hardship in Nigeria and failed to address the raging insecurity in the north.

He stated that the challenges persisted because of negligence at both the state and federal levels.

“Today, rice mills that operated actively for 20 years have shut down due to bad policies that favour foreign companies,” he said.

Mr Malami said he would contest to “salvage Kebbi State from insecurity, restore and revive farming, and protect the interests of the people”.