Troops of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) have intensified operations across the country, neutralising scores of terrorists, rescuing 67 kidnapped victims and arresting 94 criminal suspects in two weeks.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Olatokunbo Bello, a major general, disclosed on Friday in Abuja, while giving an update on military operations conducted between 3 and 14 November.

Mr Bello said troops recovered large quantities of arms and ammunition, including automatic rifles, machine guns, RPG tubes, locally fabricated weapons, and IED-making materials, in addition to destroying criminal camps and logistics bases.

In the North-east, he said the troops of Operation Hadin Kai sustained offensive actions in Borno and Adamawa States, killing several Boko Haram and ISWAP fighters.

According to him, troops also apprehended 45 terrorists’ informants, collaborators and logistics suppliers, and rescued one kidnapped victim.

Mr Bello said the troops of Operation Fansan Yamma, in the North-west, killed several terrorists across Sokoto, Zamfara, Niger, Katsina, Kebbi and Kano States during the period.

He added that troops arrested two suspects and rescued 13 kidnapped victims, while recovering weapons, vehicles and livestock.

In the North-central, Mr Bello said the troops of Operation Enduring Peace responded to multiple attacks in Plateau and Kaduna States, killing extremists, arresting 16 suspects, and rescuing five kidnapped victims.

According to him, a notorious criminal, Ibrahim Wakili, was also arrested in Sanga Local Government Area of Kaduna State on 9 November.

“Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke recorded further successes in Kogi, Kwara, Benue, Nasarawa and Taraba States, killing several criminals, arresting 10 suspects, and rescuing 48 kidnapped victims.

“Additionally, two gunrunners and two extremist collaborators were arrested in Nasarawa State,” he said.

The defence spokesperson further disclosed that troops of Operation Delta Safe foiled oil theft worth over N15.8 million in the Niger Delta region during the period.

He added that several illegal refining sites were discovered and destroyed, as well as the arrest of nine suspected oil thieves in Bayelsa and Delta States.

In the South-east, Mr Bello said the troops of Operation Udo Ka had sustained pressure on criminal elements, killing one terrorist and arresting seven others in operations conducted in Imo, Enugu, Akwa Ibom and Cross River States.

He commended the troops for their resilience and urged the media to continue disseminating accurate and verified information in support of national security efforts.

(NAN)