The National Working Committee (NWC) and the 2025 National Convention Organising Committee (NCOC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have insisted on holding the national convention on 15 and 16 November in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, stated this in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday.

Mr Ologunagba, who is also the secretary, Publicity and Communication Sub-Committee of NCOC, said that the national convention had not been postponed.

He urged party members and Nigerians in general to disregard what he called misleading claims being peddled by some individuals who, he claimed, were recruited by All Progressives Congress (APC) to stop the national convention.

“The NCOC and the party will continue to work assiduously round the clock to ensure a successful national convention in Ibadan, as scheduled.

“While thanking Nigerians for their overwhelming support for our party, the NCOC welcomes all delegates, party leaders, officials and all supporters of the PDP who have already started arriving Ibadan for the national convention,” he said.

A faction of the party led by Abdulrahman Mohammed had announced that the proposed elective convention had been cancelled following two court judgements stopping it.

On Tuesday, the Federal High Court, in a judgement on a suit filed by a former governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, against the PDP, stopped the convention and asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to monitor, supervise or recognise the convention.

Earlier on 31 October, James Omotosho of the Federal High Court stopped the convention.

However, few days after the judgement, an Oyo High Court, sitting in Ibadan, in a judgement on 4 November, asked the party to proceed with convention.