A Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) officer has died after a suspected smuggler he was trying to stop hit him with his vehicle.

Hamzat Abdullahi-Elenwo was an inspector serving at the NCS Federal Operations Unit, Zone B when the incident occurred on Friday during a stop-and-search operation at Achilafia, along the Daura-Kano road in Jigawa.

The NCS spokesperson in the zone, Isah Sulaiman, disclosed the incident in a statement on Saturday.

He said the suspect has been taken into custody .

”The incident happened when a vehicle, suspected of being smuggled into the country, struck the operative while attempting to evade arrest,” Mr Sulaiman said.

”The late officer was rushed to General Hospital Kazaure and later transferred to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Katsina, where he was pronounced dead by the doctor on duty.”

The deceased, an indigene of Port Harcourt, Rivers State, was born on April 15, 1985.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

”He joined the Nigeria Customs Service as Customs Assistant III (CAIII) in the Transport and Logistics Unit on October 17, 2013, and was promoted to the rank of Inspector of Customs (IC) in 2022.

”He is survived by his wife and two children and his remains had been laid to rest in Katsina according to Islamic rites.

”Shuaibu, on behalf of the entire officers and men of the unit, extended his heartfelt condolences to the deceased’s family and prayed for his eternal rest.

”Shuaibu noted that the incident highlights the level of desperation among smugglers who operate with disregard for human life,” Sulaiman added.

He added that this was one of many instances where smugglers killed and maimed personnel of the service in attempts to evade arrest.

The spokesperson quoted Mr Shuaibu as vowing to ensure that justice was served, adding, ”one suspect has been arrested and is in the custody of the Nigeria Police Force, Gwiwa Division in Jigawa.

‘The unit’s operatives would not be deterred and would remain unwavering in the fight against smuggling.”

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

