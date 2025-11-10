The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the just-concluded Anambra governorship election, Nicholas Ukachukwu, has said he would consult his party and supporters before reacting to the outcome of the poll.

Mr Ukachukwu disclosed this during a press conference in Awka on Sunday, shortly after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Charles Soludo as the winner of Saturday’s governorship poll.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that the INEC Returning Officer, Edoba Omoregie, said Mr Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance scored 422,664 votes to defeat his closest rival, Mr Ukachukwu of the APC who had 99,445 votes.

The Young Progressives Party candidate, Paul Chukwuma, came third with 37,753 votes while his counterpart from the Labour Party, George Moghalu, came fourth, with 10,576 votes.

Next step

During the press briefing, Mr Ukachukwu expressed happiness that he polled 99,445 votes even without engaging in vote buying like his opponents whom he accused of inducing voters during the exercise.

The APC candidate stressed that he would conclude consultations with his supporters and party leaders before speaking on the outcome of the Saturday’s poll.

“We are still collating data and gathering information from our party agents and after that we will know what to do.

“I am still consulting with my party to know the step or action to take,” he said, refusing to congratulate Mr Soludo on his victory.

Ekwunife differs on ‘next step’

While Mr Ukachukwu maintains he would not speak on the outcome of Saturday’s poll, his running mate Uche Ekwunife has now congratulated Mr Soludo on victory.

“I extend my warm congratulations to Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo, on his victory and re-election for a second term.

“I sincerely wish him success in leading Anambra to greater heights,” Mrs Ekwunife said in a statement on Monday afternoon.

The APC deputy governorship candidate urged everyone, including her supporters, “to support every effort directed towards the peace, progress and unity” of Anambra State.

“The interest of our state must always come first,” she said.

The former senator expressed gratitude to all her supporters and the APC’s campaign team for standing firm and believing in the vision to serve Anambra. She then appealed to everyone to take part in helping the south-eastern state to succeed.

“When Anambra succeeds, we all succeed. I therefore encourage all stakeholders to join hands to build a stronger, more prosperous state,” she said.