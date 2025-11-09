ARTX Lagos has revealed its efforts and commitment to empowering marginalised young people through art and creativity as it marks the 10th edition of its annual exhibition in Lagos.

At the 10th edition of the ARTX exhibition, themed “Imagining Otherwise, No Matter the Tide,” held in Lagos on Friday, the fair’s founder, Tokini Schwebig, highlighted initiatives such as the ARTX Lagos Schools Programme as part of efforts to take African creativity to the next level.

ARTX Lagos is West Africa’s leading art fair and cultural platform. Founded in 2016 by Tokini Peterside-Schwebig, it showcases the best of contemporary African creativity.

According to the founder, ARTX Lagos has attracted more than 700,000 visitors from 170 nations and showcased over 500 African artists since its inception.

Speaking on the impact of the 10th edition on children’s inclusion, the art exhibitor said, “Africa is the youngest continent in the world, and we take that seriously.

“Through the ARTX Lagos Schools Programme, we’ve partnered with Teach for Nigeria and other organisations to bring children from marginalised communities into the art world. Over 800 of those children were at this fair this morning, having their own experience of ARTX Lagos.

“We’ve done it every year, but took it to the next level this year. In this competition, we announced the winners, participated in workshops, and celebrated the winners of our annual art competition, all under 13,” she said.

10th edition

The art exhibitor reiterated ARTX Lagos’s influence on African creativity, stating that its exhibitions have mirrored global art showcases over the years. She added that the 10th edition of ARTX Lagos features multiple artworks that set the exhibition on global standards.

“The world has seen large art fairs in London, Miami, Paris, Hong Kong, Abu Dhabi, and Cologne, Germany. They have been going for years. But the world had never seen an art fair done the way Lagos would.

“When I conceived ARTX Lagos in 2016, I was imagining otherwise, envisioning Lagos as a global convener for African art and culture. ARTX Lagos has become a catalyst for a cultural movement that includes Design Week Lagos, Lagos Fashion Week, and Akéle Tree Festival, showcasing the brilliance of Nigeria and the African continent.

“This year’s edition saw our curators go through 6,000 physical negatives to produce an exhibition of 200 artworks across multiple venues. Over the last decade, ARTX Lagos has welcomed more than 700,000 visitors from 170 nations and featured over 500 African artists. Every year, we receive about 12,000 to 15,000 guests,” she said.

Plan

Alongside other art and fashion pioneers, ARTX Lagos stated that it aims to redefine tourism by creating an experience rooted in culture, ideas, pride, heritage, and creative power.

She also acknowledged the exhibition’s curators: “Lalib Sakal, Fikayo Adebajo, Jumoke Songwo, Larry Masha, and Tega Okiti have each brought a unique vision to our exhibitions, performances, and film showcases.

“Together, they continue the legacy of the late Bisi Silva, our founding curator, helping ARTX Lagos evolve as a platform of depth, collaboration, and creativity across Africa,” she said.