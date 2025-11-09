Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) said that one person died and two others were injured in a road crash on Saturday along the Sagamu-Benin Expressway in Odogbolu Local Government Area.

The Corps’ Public Relations Officer, Babatunde Akinbiyi, confirmed in a statement issued on Sunday in Abeokuta that a road accident had occurred on Saturday evening at about 5:20 p.m. at Ijebu-Ode Express Trailer Park.

He stated that the crash involved a containerised truck with registration number KTU 357 XX and a white bus with registration number DGB 650 XA.

Mr Akinbiyi added that a preliminary investigation had revealed that the accident was caused by excessive speeding on the part of the bus driver.

“Eyewitnesses said the bus driver, while driving at high speed, lost control and rammed into the stationary truck from the rear as the truck was about to navigate the expressway from the trailer park,” he said.

“There were five occupants in both vehicles, two in the truck and three in the bus.

“Two passengers from the bus sustained minor injuries, while the driver of the bus died on the spot,” Mr Akinbiyi said.

The TRACE spokesman said its operatives and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) had evacuated the deceased to the General Hospital Mortuary in Ijebu-Ode, while the injured victims were receiving treatment.

He added that TRACE officials had worked in collaboration with the FRSC and the Police to control traffic and ensure the swift removal of the accidented vehicles.

“The containerised truck and the bus have been taken to the Ijebu-Ode Police Area Command, Igbeba, for further investigation,” he said.

Mr Akinbiyi added that although traffic was initially disrupted, TRACE operatives professionally managed the situation, restoring normal vehicular movement shortly after the evacuation.

(NAN)