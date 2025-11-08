The governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the ongoing Anambra governorship election, George Moghalu, has lost his polling unit to Charles Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

The result was announced by the presiding officer of the polling unit, Okonkwo Ebere, at about 2:50 p.m. after the election was concluded.

Mr Moghalu, who voted at Uruagu Ward 1 in Nnewi North Local Government Area, secured 22 votes, APC’s Nicholas Ukachukwu scored just 5 votes, while Mr Soludo polled 57 votes to win the polling unit.

The total valid votes at the polling unit was 85, less than 20 per cent of the total 463 registered voters in the unit.

The LP candidate cast his vote at about 11:40 a.m. on Saturday, accompanied by his family members and associates.

After voting, Mr Moghalu decried the reported cases of vote buying and low voter turnout across the state, urging the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to improve on the conduct of the exercise.

“People are asking us to give them money before they can vote,” a Labour Party agent told PREMIUM TIMES.

The agent also lamented the poor voter turnout witnessed in many polling units.

A PREMIUM TIMES correspondent who monitored the process observed that voting commenced late in some polling units due to the late arrival of voters and election materials.

At PU 012, Cooperative Centre, Uruagu Ward 1, Nnewi North LGA, as of 10:58 a.m., voter turnout remained low, with only a handful of electorates seen participating in the process.

There were also widespread allegations of vote buying by party agents at several polling units in the area.

Low voter turnout was generally observed across designated polling stations in Uruagu community and other parts of Nnewi North.