The Nigeria Police Force has begun aerial surveillance in Anambra State ahead of the Saturday’s governorship election in the south-eastern state.

A PREMIUM TIMES’ reporter observed a helicopter hovering in various areas in Awka, the Anambra capital on Thursday.

At the time, residents were uncertain about the helicopter and its mission.

But on Friday, the Nigerian police authorities uploaded a video clip on their official Facebook which showed some officers flying the helicopter at a low level across Anambra State.

“ONGOING: Aerial surveillance of Anambra State by the Nigeria Police Airwing ahead of the 8 November 2025 gubernatorial election,” the police wrote on the clip.

Security concerns

Although the police authorities did not give reason for the aerial surveillance, it may be connected to the security concerns in some parts of Anambra State.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that Anambra is among the states in the South-east worst hit by insecurity.

Armed persons said to be agitating for an independent state of Biafra have been terrorising residents of the South-eastern state.

The hoodlums have been carrying out frequent attacks in Anambra, killing and abducting people, especially government officials and security operatives.

At least two state lawmakers have been abducted and killed in Anambra in the last three years.

The Labour Party candidate in the 2021 governorship election in the state, Obiora Agbasimalo, has not been found since he was abducted in Ihiala LGA of the state a few weeks before that year’s election.

Ahead of the 8 November governorship poll in Anambra, security concerns are palpable in some parts of the state.

PREMIUM TIMES can confirm that many residents have deserted some communities within Ihiala and Ogbaru LGAs in the state because of frequent attacks by armed persons.