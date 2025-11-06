The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved eight major aviation projects to modernise airports, improve safety, and attract private investment across Nigeria.

The approvals cover everything from airport management contracts and firefighting vehicles to the construction of a permanent headquarters for the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) and the concession of Port Harcourt International Airport.

This was announced by Festus Keyamo, minister of aviation and aerospace development, on Thursday. He said the Federal Executive Council (FEC) graciously approved all eight memos presented by the ministry, emphasising that the initiatives are crucial for efficient airport operations and enhanced security.

Mr Keyamo explained that the council approved contracts for the maintenance and support of airport management solutions at the country’s five international airports—Abuja, Kano, Lagos, Port Harcourt, and Enugu.

“These are people who have been providing these services over the years, and they have done so well. So we decided to give it back to them again,” he said.

The council also approved the procurement and installation of advanced tertiary power, navigational aids, and 14 VHF remote stations by NAMA, which oversees navigational equipment nationwide.

According to the minister, these upgrades will ensure uninterrupted power supply and reliable airport navigation.

Alongside these projects, 15 airport rescue and firefighting vehicles will be purchased for major international airports, meeting International Civil Aviation Organisation standards.

He further said the FEC approved the exclusion of Federal Airport Authority-owned properties within and around airports from sale to private individuals.

He explained that this measure ensures technical and security staff, including firefighting and navigational personnel, remain on-site to respond to emergencies.

“We will not concede any of such properties within the airport or around the airport to any private individual,” he noted.

The council also approved the construction of a permanent headquarters for NAMA in Abuja. Since relocating from Lagos, the agency has been operating from rented facilities, which Keyamo described as inadequate for airspace monitoring and control.

The new headquarters, he said, will provide a secure and permanent base for national aviation operations.

Mr Keyamo said the move is intended to attract private investors and reduce government losses under the concession of Port Harcourt International Airport.

He reassured airport workers that no jobs would be lost due to the concession.

“I am pro-union, pro-workers…, they will not dictate government policy,” he said, adding that private sector involvement is expected to boost operational efficiency.

FEC also approved a business case linking Nigeria’s National Identification Number (NIN) to airport biometric verification systems. According to Keyamo, this initiative will prevent passengers from using fake identities to board flights, enhancing aviation security and compliance with international standards.

The council also approved contracts for airport lighting and earthing projects to enable selected airports to operate at night.

“We want to increase the capacity of our local airlines to carry passengers till 10 or 11 PM,” the minister said.

Nigeria’s aviation sector has faced challenges in recent years, including operational losses at some airports, outdated infrastructure, and insufficient safety equipment. Mr Keyamo said the approved projects are expected to modernise airports, improve safety, and attract private investment, marking a significant step toward enhancing the country’s aviation infrastructure and security.