The Abdul Samad Africa Initiative (ASR Africa) has commissioned and handed over a state-of-the-art Sports Complex at the University of Jos, Naraguta Campus. This is an intervention under Tertiary Education Grant Scheme at a cost of ₦270 million. The world class sports complex represents ASR Africa’s continued commitment to supporting educational institutions through sustainable and impactful infrastructural interventions. The sports complex, which was completed recently, is also set to be used during the Nigeria University Games being hosted by the University this month.

Speaking at the commissioning, the Plateau State Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Musa Ibrahim Ashoms, thanked the Chairman of ASR Africa, Abdul Samad Rabiu, for citing the noble project that will be remembered for generations to come in the State. He also commended the timely completion of the project by ASR Africa and stated that the sports complex will promote sports development, recreation and holistic learning among students of the University.

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof Tanko Ishaya, whilst delivering his address, express gratitude to the Chairman of ASR Africa, Abdul Samad Rabiu for donating the sports complex to the university as a legacy, which also align with the university’s visionof creating a sports hub. In his words: “University of Jos has no project tied to a passionate philanthropist until today that we have Abdul Samad Rabiu Sports Complexin the University of Jos.”

Dr Ubon Udoh, Managing Director and CEO of ASR Africa while delivering his speech noted: “It is heartwarming to witness not only the beginning of this project but also to be here for the commissioning. This is a testament to the Chairman of ASR Africa’s commitment to providing indigenous solutions through strategic interventions in education, health and social development across Nigeria.”

The Plateau State Executive Governor, Caleb M Mutfwang, represented by the Deputy Governor, Mrs Josephine C Piyo expressed the State’s heartfelt appreciation to ASR Africa and its Chairman. She noted: “This sports complex donated by ASR Africa will be a breeding ground where talents will be discovered and dreams realized”.

In her speech, she stated: “This sports complex has come at the most appropriate time especially as the university is hosting the 2025 NUGA Games.”

Among the dignitaries at the commissioning are NUGA Games officials, government officials, and the university top management.

The Abdul Samad Rabiu Sports Complex features a spectator stand with over 250-seat capacity, lawn tennis and basketball courts, with changing rooms, conveniences and other facilities.

This intervention reflects the vision of ASR Africa’s Founder, Abdul Samad Rabiu, to invest in impactful, long-term projects and address critical needs in the education sector, which continues to strengthen Nigeria’s tertiary institutions and advance youth development across the country. The N270 million project under the ASR Africa Tertiary Education Grant Scheme underscores the Initiative’s commitment to delivering sustainable and high-impact infrastructure that addresses critical needs within African Universities.

The brainchild of African Industrialist, Philanthropist and Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, the Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa) was established in 2021 to provide sustainable, impact-based, homegrown solutions to developmental issues affecting Health, Education and Social Development within Africa.