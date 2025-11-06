President Bola Tinubu swore in two new ministers on Thursday, shortly before the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The new cabinet members, Kingsley Udeh from Enugu State and Bernard Doro from Plateau State, have now been formally inducted into the Federal Executive Council.

Mr Udeh replaces Uche Nnaji, the former Minister of Science and Technology, who resigned after a PREMIUM TIMES investigation revealed he forged his bachelor’s degree and National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate.

Mr Doro takes over from Nentawe Yilwatda, who was recently appointed national chairperson of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Mr Yilwatda, a professor, previously served as Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction.

The Senate had earlier confirmed both nominees.

Who is Kingsley Udeh?

The presidency sent the profiles of the two new ministers to PREMIUM TIMES and other media organisations. The profile shows that Mr Udeh, a legal scholar and public policy expert, served as Enugu State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice before his appointment. A native of Ozalla in Nkanu West Local Government Area, he was born on 14 November 1980.

He obtained a Bachelor of Laws (LL.B) degree with Second Class Upper Honours from the University of Nigeria in 2005 and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 2006. He later earned a Master of Laws (LL.M) in Public International Law from the University of Nottingham, United Kingdom, where he graduated with distinction, and a Doctor of Laws (PhD) in Public Law from Stellenbosch University, South Africa, in 2018.

A Notary Public of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, Mr Udeh, also holds certifications in strategic leadership, financial management, and public finance from institutions such as NIPSS, GIZ, DFID, and the United Nations Department of Safety and Security.

He is the founder and principal partner of T.K. Udeh & Associates, a multidisciplinary law and consulting firm that has advised institutions including the Attorney General of the Federation, EFCC, INEC, World Bank, UNICEF, UNDP, EU, DFID, and several state governments.

As Enugu’s Attorney General, Mr Udeh championed judicial reforms and transparency initiatives, digitalised court processes, and facilitated the passage of more than 30 reform laws, including the Enugu State Electricity Law 2023. He also established Citizens’ Rights and Mediation Centres to expand access to justice.

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mr Udeh has lectured at the University of Nigeria, Baze University, and the Nigerian Law School. He is a Fellow of the African Procurement Law Unit and a member of the Nigerian Bar Association, the Nigerian Association of Law Teachers, and the Public Procurement Research Group, University of Nottingham.

He is married to Chinagolum Tochi-Udeh, also a lawyer, and they have children.

Profile of Bernard Doro?

Mr Doro, a registered pharmacist and healthcare strategist, brings more than two decades of experience spanning clinical practice, management, and humanitarian work in Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

He began his career at Bingham University Teaching Hospital, Jos, before moving to the UK, where he served in the National Health Service (NHS) as an Advanced Clinical Practitioner and Independent Prescriber.

Mr Doro holds a Bachelor of Pharmacy from the University of Jos, an LL.B from University College London (UCL), an MBA in Information Technology and Business Strategy from the University of Leicester, and an MSc in Advanced Clinical Practice from Anglia Ruskin University. He is currently pursuing a Doctorate in Business Administration and an MPhil in Leadership and Management at the Catholic University of Murcia, Spain.

He founded the Doro Vision Platform, a humanitarian initiative focused on mentoring young Nigerians and empowering vulnerable groups. In recognition of his service, he received a Doctor of Humane Letters (D.H.L.), honoris causa, from El Roi London University.

A Fellow of the Institute of Mortgage Brokers and Lenders of Nigeria and a member of the Royal Pharmaceutical Society (UK), Mr Doro previously served as financial secretary of the APC’s United Kingdom chapter.

He is widely regarded as a disciplined leader and reform-minded professional whose work aligns with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda to strengthen social protection and community empowerment.