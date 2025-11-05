The Katsina State House of Assembly has passed a unanimous vote of confidence on Governor Dikko Umaru Radda and endorsed him as the preferred candidate for the 2027 gubernatorial election. All 34 members of the Assembly supported the resolution on Tuesday, describing the governor’s leadership as visionary, accountable, and transformative.

The lawmakers particularly praised Governor Radda’s achievements in education, security, agriculture, health, and youth and women empowerment, noting that his governance approach consistently places citizens’ welfare at the heart of every policy. The resolution followed the governor’s presentation of the N897.8 billion 2026 Appropriation Bill to the Assembly earlier in the day, which members described as another demonstration of his transparency and commitment to purposeful governance.

During plenary, the House Leader, Shamsuddeen Abubakar Dabai, moved a motion commending the governor’s exceptional performance across key sectors. The motion was seconded by other members and received unanimous approval through a voice vote. “Governor Radda’s leadership has brought visible transformation to every facet of the state’s economy—from classrooms to farmlands, from security operations to youth and women empowerment initiatives. The Katsina House of Assembly stands firmly behind this administration’s vision for progress,” Mr Dabai stated.

After brief deliberations, the Speaker, Hon Nasir Yahaya Daura, put the motion to a voice vote, declaring the Assembly’s unanimous confidence in the governor’s leadership. “All those in support of this motion, say ‘Aye’… Those against, say ‘Nay,'” the Speaker called, and all 34 members responded with a resounding “Aye.”

Mr Yahaya noted that the resolution symbolized both unity of purpose within the legislative chamber and the satisfaction of Katsina citizens with the remarkable progress achieved under Governor Radda’s administration. Observers described the Assembly’s action as a historic show of solidarity and appreciation for the governor’s people-centered leadership.

The special plenary session was attended by top government officials including the Secretary to the State Government, Abdullahi Garba Faskari; Chief Judge, Justice Musa Danladi; Grand Khadi; APC State Chairman, J B Daura; former Deputy Governor, Tukur Jikamshi; and Head of Civil Service, Falalu Bawale. Also present were members of the State Executive Council, all 34 Local Government ALGON Chairmen, traditional rulers, religious leaders, and representatives of security agencies including the DSS, Police, Immigration Service, and NSCDC.

The endorsement positions Governor Radda as the consensus candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress for the 2027 governorship election in Katsina State.