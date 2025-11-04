The State Security Services (SSS) says it has dismissed 115 of its personnel, advising the public not to have any official dealings with them.

The agency disclosed this in a statement published on its website on Tuesday.

The SSS had in October raised alarm about two officers—Barry Donald and Victor Godwin—who continued to engage in “fraudulent activities” after they were dismissed.

“The public is hereby notified that these culprits have been apprehended and will face prosecution in accordance with the law,” the SSS said about Messrs Donald and Godwin, vowing to “publish the names of other personnel, who were dismissed in the past, to prevent citizens from falling victim of possible criminal intent of any of these individuals.”

Alongside the 4 November statement, the SSS published the mugshots of some of the dismissed personnel, consisting both males and females.

“Members of the public are therefore advised to desist from any official dealing with these individuals who have been dismissed by the Service,” it stated.

The agency further urged the public to contact it via a phone number—09088373515—or its official email address for requests, enquiries or complaints.