The State Security Service (SSS) has reportedly arrested a social media user, Innocent Chukwuma, who made a post on X, calling for a coup.

A source at the agency told PREMIUM TIMES that operatives of the service trailed Mr Chukwumq to Oyigbo, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, where he was arrested.

The source said Mr Chukwuma, with an X account @TheAgroman, posted that a coup was needed in Nigeria and called on the military to “suspend the Nigerian government.”

A check by our reporter showed that X had suspended Mr Chukwuma’s account as of Wednesday morning, making it difficult to interrogate his earlier posts.

“A coup in Nigeria is needed,” the SSS source quoted Mr Chukwuma’s post. “Dispose of APC, suspend the Nigerian Government, and join the AES. That is all we need now.

“It will happen eventually. Nigerians, the military needs your support now! Only them can save this country.

“The bastard in Aso Rock has basically sold this country to the West, and they run our intelligence apparatus. Only the military can reset this country. Support them,” he reportedly wrote.

The SSS insider said Mr Chukwuma is cooperating with SSS investigators.

PREMIUM TIMES could not officially confirm the arrest from the SSS, as the secret police recently stopped engaging with the media directly and also has no official spokesperson.

Mr Chukwuma’s arrest came amid concerns about an alleged coup plot involving senior military officers. PREMIUM TIMES reports that about 20 officers have been arrested after the coup plot was uncovered by intelligence agencies.

Other newspapers reported that there are civilian collaborators involved in the coup plot.

The recent call for a coup in Nigeria started during the #EndBadGovernance protests that lasted for 10 days. Some of the protesters waved Russian flags, calling for a military takeover.

About 22 people were killed and dozens arrested during the protests.