The House of Representatives is set to reconvene for plenary on Wednesday, contrary to its earlier resolution to adjourn sittings until Tuesday next week.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Akin Rotimi, spokesperson for the House, on Tuesday evening.

According to the statement, the decision follows “positive developments arising from engagements and interventions across various levels of government concerning issues that informed the earlier adjournment, particularly matters relating to contractors’ agitations and the non-release of funds under the 2024/2025 budget.”

The development was formally conveyed to members through an internal memorandum issued by the Clerk of the House, Yahaya Danzaria.

Earlier in the day, the House had suspended its plenary sessions for one week following a protest by indigenous contractors at the National Assembly complex.

The decision came after the adoption of a motion sponsored by Kingsley Chinda, the minority leader, who drew the attention of lawmakers to the continued demonstrations by the Association of Indigenous Contractors of Nigeria (AICAN).

The group had accused the federal government of withholding over ₦760 billion owed to local contractors for verified projects executed under the 2024 fiscal year.

Mr Chinda, in his motion, lamented that despite earlier assurances from the Minister of Finance, Wale Edun; the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Atiku Bagudu; and the Accountant General of the Federation, Shamsudeen Ogunjimi, payments had not been made to the contractors.

He noted that even after President Bola Tinubu directed the immediate settlement of the debts, the instruction had yet to be implemented, worsening the hardship faced by indigenous contractors and the wider populace.

Following deliberations, the House issued a seven-day ultimatum to the three officials to ensure full payment of all verified outstanding debts and commence effective implementation of the 2025 budget.

Lawmakers also resolved to suspend plenary for one week to allow for consultations with the executive and to compel compliance.

However, Tuesday evening’s communication indicates a shift in the House’s stance after claims to have received encouraging feedback from the executive arm on efforts to address the contractors’ grievances and budgetary implementation delays.

According to the Clerk’s memo, the early resumption will enable the Leadership of the House to brief members on progress recorded in resolving the issues and other matters of national importance.

At Wednesday’s plenary, the House is expected to formally rescind its earlier adjournment resolution to allow legislative business to resume.

The statement urged all honourable members to make necessary arrangements to attend Wednesday’s sitting, which is expected to focus on updates from the executive and next steps in the legislative response to the contractors’ demands.