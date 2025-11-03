Nigerian soldiers have killed 19 armed bandits in a battle in the Shanono Local Government Area of Kano State.

The spokesperson for the 3rd Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Kano, Babatunde Zubairu, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

Mr Zubairu said the operation took place on Saturday around Ungwan Tudu, Ungwan Tsamiya, and Goron Dutse axis of Shanono following an intelligence report about the movement of the bandits.

Mr Zubairu, a captain, stated that the troops of 3 Brigade, in a joint security operation, confronted the bandits who had invaded the area on motorcycles, resulting in a prolonged exchange of gunfire.

“The intervention commenced when gallant troops swiftly responded to reports of bandits’ movements in the area. Our troops deployed at Tsaure came in contact with the criminals, leading to a heavy exchange of fire. The troops pursued the fleeing bandits and successfully recovered several motorcycles and two mobile phones,” the statement read.

He said two soldiers and one local vigilante also lost their lives in the encounter.

The officer said further operations were ongoing in the general area to ensure the total clearance of the remaining criminals, as well as to safeguard vulnerable communities.

Residents of the Shanono, Bagwai, and Tsanyawa local government areas in Kano State, which border Katsina State, are facing a new wave of terrorist attacks resulting in abductions and cattle rustling.

The bandits have invaded multiple communities, killing residents and stealing their livestock. Several kidnapped villagers were released after payment of ransom.