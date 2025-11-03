itel, a leading smart technology brand committed to making innovation accessible to all, in partnership with Cycology, Nigeria’s foremost cycling club, successfully hosted the first edition of the Tour de Nigeria Cycling Challenge on 2 November 2025, in Lagos.

The landmark event reinforced itel’s growing dedication to fitness, wellness, and community engagement while showcasing how smart technology can enhance active lifestyles.

The challenge kicked off at Dolphin Estate, Ikoyi, where hundreds of cyclists gathered in the early hours of the morning, ready to take on the city’s vibrant yet demanding roads. After a brief warm-up and safety briefing led by Safety marshals, the participants set off on a 60-kilometer route that tested both their stamina and skill.

The route, which began with four high-intensity loops within Dolphin Estate, continued through Osborne Road, Ring Road, and the iconic Third Mainland Bridge; a stretch that offered breathtaking views of the Lagos Lagoon and skyline. From there, cyclists pedaled through Iyana Oworo, Gbagada Expressway, Anthony Oke, and Oshodi Oke, before making a strategic U-turn under the MMIA Bridge, looping back along the same route to finish triumphantly at Ikoyi.

The challenge was not only a test of endurance but also a celebration of community spirit. Along the route, spectators and fitness enthusiasts cheered on the cyclists, creating an atmosphere of excitement and camaraderie.

Proudly supported by Pocari Sweat, Lagos State Sports Commission (LSSC) and Google, the 60KM Challenge stood out as more than just a sporting event, it was an intersection of innovation, resilience, and lifestyle.

Throughout the ride, participants had the opportunity to experience the precision and reliability of the itel Apex N10 Smartwatch, a trusted fitness companion designed for active individuals. The smartwatch’s GPS tracking feature allowed cyclists to monitor their routes in real time, ensuring accurate distance and pace measurement across the entire journey.

Equipped with Corning Gorilla Glass, the Apex N10’s display offered crystal-clear visibility even under the intense Lagos sun, while maintaining superior scratch and impact resistance; an essential advantage for outdoor fitness enthusiasts. Its 50-meter water resistance further underscored its durability, enabling riders to stay focused and confident regardless of weather conditions, from early morning humidity to unexpected rain showers.

By blending endurance with technological precision, itel once again proves that smart innovation can empower everyday Nigerians to achieve more; whether in fitness, work, or lifestyle.

As cyclists crossed the finish line back at Dolphin Estate, cheers erupted, marking the end of an exhilarating ride across Lagos. But the celebration didn’t stop there, the finish line transformed into a vibrant hub of excitement as itel hosted the Smart Life Party, a three-hour post-event celebration designed to reward participants and bring together fitness and sports lovers from across Nigeria.

The Smart Life Party featured a lively mix of music, games, fun activities, and exciting challenges, with participants winning amazing gifts and rewards courtesy of itel. It was a perfect blend of fitness and fun, showcasing how itel continues to connect technology, lifestyle, and entertainment to create memorable experiences for Nigerians.

Speaking during the event, Chuks Obikwame, ATL Marketing Manager, Accessories & Small Appliances, itel Nigeria emphasized the significance of this initiative, stating:

“For us at itel, Tour de Nigeria is more than a cycling challenge – it’s about bringing people together through fitness, passion, and smart technology. With the Apex N10 Smartwatch, we’ve introduced an accessory that supports health and functional training. We hope to continue this tour across Nigeria in the coming months, expanding its reach and inspiring more Nigerians.”

Relatedly, the Club Captain of Cycology, Mr Olukunle Osunkunle, said, “Our collaboration with itel reinforces how corporate support can drive sports development. It’s exciting to see technology brands like itel align with our vision to promote wellness, inclusivity, and community engagement through cycling.” He added that the event symbolizes Cycology’s ongoing dedication to growing the sport at the grassroots level.

The partnership with Cycology, known for promoting cycling culture and road safety awareness in Nigeria, highlights itel’s commitment to supporting community-driven activities that promote wellness and active living.

With the successful completion of this first edition of the Tour de Nigeria 60KM Road Cycling Challenge, itel has set a new standard for fitness-inspired brand activations in Nigeria. The event not only celebrated the resilience of Nigerian athletes and fitness enthusiasts but also reaffirmed itel’s position as a tech empowerment brand; one that continues to innovate for the everyday person.

As participants departed with smiles, memories, and renewed motivation, it was clear that the Tour de Nigeria was more than a road challenge; it was a celebration of resilience, precision, and smart living, powered by itel.

For those who want to own a piece of itel Apex N10, please visit here