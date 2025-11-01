The Lagos State Government has announced temporary traffic diversions ahead of the Cycology X Itel Tour de Nigeria Cycling Race, scheduled to hold on Sunday, from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, disclosed this in a post on his official X handle on Saturday, noting that the 60-kilometre national-level race will start at Dolphin Loop and pass through major routes including Osborne Road, Ring Road, Third Mainland Bridge, Iyana Oworo, Gbagada Expressway, Oshodi Oke, and MMIA Underbridge (U-turn point) before returning to finish at Dolphin Estate.

According to the commissioner, the race, organised by Cycology in partnership with Itel Nigeria, aims to promote healthy living, sports tourism, and cycling culture in Lagos.

Mr Osiyemi said comprehensive traffic management measures had been put in place to minimise disruption during the event.

“Motorists from Ikeja heading to Victoria Island are advised to use Ikorodu Road to Funsho Williams Avenue and connect through Eko Bridge,” he stated.

“Those coming from Mowe or the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway should follow Ojota Slip Road to Ikorodu Road, then proceed via Funsho Williams Avenue to Eko Bridge.”

He added that while the Third Mainland Bridge will remain open throughout the event, vehicular movement will be controlled to accommodate cyclists, and all side roads will open intermittently as participants advance along the route.

The commissioner assured that officers of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) and the Nigeria Police Force would be deployed along the route to direct traffic and ensure public safety.

“No road will be completely closed,” Mr Osiyemi emphasised. “Vehicles will be allowed to pass at intervals as the race progresses.. The temporary diversions are to ensure a safe and successful cycling event.”

The Lagos State government frequently implements similar traffic management plans for large public and sporting events.

Earlier in the year, it announced diversions for the Electric Powerboat Racing Championship (E1 Series) to be held in Victoria Island.

Background

The Tour de Nigeria Cycling Race is a flagship cycling event organised by Cycology Riding Club, one of Nigeria’s leading cycling communities, with sponsorship support from Itel Nigeria and other private partners.

The initiative promotes fitness, clean mobility, and environmental awareness, while positioning Lagos as a host city for professional cycling events.

The 2025 edition marks the third in the series, following successful tours held in 2023 and 2024 that attracted riders from across Nigeria and West Africa.

Previous races have also featured categories for both amateur and elite cyclists, with growing participation from women’s cycling teams.