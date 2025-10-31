A former Nigerian minister, who is standing trial for alleged fraud committed while in office, has been appointed to another public office.

Hadi Sirika, a former Minister of Aviation, was appointed on Tuesday by Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State as the Pro-Chancellor and Chairperson of the Governing Council of Umaru Musa Yar’Adua University (UMYU), Katsina State. Mr Sirika is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for alleged multi-billion naira fraud.

The appointment was announced on Tuesday in a statement signed by Ibrahim Almu-Gafai, the Director of Press in the Office of the Secretary to the Katsina State Government.

The statement indicated that the appointment, which was for a four-year tenure, took effect in October.

Mr Sirika, who served as minister in the late President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, was investigated by the EFCC after leaving office in 2023.

He was subsequently charged before two separate courts at the end of the investigations.

In the first case, he is accused of fraud involving a N2.8 billion contract. The other defendants in the case are Mr Sirika’s daughter, Fatima, her husband, Jalal Hamma, and the couple’s firm, Al Buraq Global Investment Limited.

Mr Sirika is accused of using his power to confer an unfair advantage on the company in the award of a N1.5 billion contract for the Katsina Airport apron extension.

The EFCC said the act violates Section 12 of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) Act.

In the other case, Mr Sirika was charged alongside his brother and two companies with abuse of office and contract fraud, allegedly involving N19.4 billion.

All the defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Fresh Appointment

The appointment of Mr Sirika as Chairperson of UMYU was announced on the same day his trial for the N2.8 billion fraud was adjourned in Abuja.

Mr Almu-Gafai quoted the Secretary to the State Government, Abdullahi Faskari, as saying that Mr Sirika’s appointment was based on the recognition of his outstanding qualities and performance exhibited over the years.

The governor urged the appointee to bring his extensive experience to bear in his new assignment, as reported by the Vanguard Newspaper.

“The governor congratulates Sen. Sirika on his well-deserved appointment, and wishes him Allah’s guidance in the discharge of his duties as Chairman of the Governing Council, Umaru Musa Yar’adua University (UMYU) Katsina,” the official statement stated.

In early August, Mr Sirika was appointed as Marusan Katsina, the District Head of Shargalle in the Dutsi Local Government Area. This title is traditional and carries no constitutional executive responsibilities.

Mr Sirika’s appointments during his fraud prosecution raise questions about the ethical considerations and moral standards applied to such appointments in a country where over 40 per cent of the population lives in poverty.