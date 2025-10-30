On Thursday, a truck collided with a car in Ilu Abo, Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State, killing five people.

The victims were said to be traders who were heading for the popular Ogbese Market, on the outskirts of Akure.

Two persons survived the accident with varying degrees of injuries in the crash, which reportedly occurred at about 9:10 a.m. at Oyin Junction.

The Ondo State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Samuel Ibitoye, confirmed the incident, attributing the cause of the crash to overspeeding.

“Seven people were involved, five were killed – comprising one male adult, three female adults, and one female child – while two others were injured,” Mr Ibitoye said.

He added that the remains of the deceased had been deposited at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Owo, by personnel from the FRSC Owo Unit Command.

Mr Ibitoye lamented the rising cases of avoidable accidents on major routes across the state, saying the command had intensified engagements with tipper drivers and other motorists along the Akure-Ogbese axis to promote safer driving practices.

“It is becoming too frequent. We have been engaging tipper drivers and will continue to do so,” he said.

“They must ensure proper vehicle maintenance to prevent crashes caused by mechanical faults.”

The sector commander urged motorists to adopt defensive driving techniques, especially during the ember months, stressing the need for road users to drive responsibly to safeguard lives and support national development.

A similar incident claimed the lives of seven people last week at Akungba Akoko, when a truck ran into pedestrians after experiencing brake failure.

Several persons were injured while a pregnant woman was a victim of the fatal crash.

The crash at Akungba ignited a protest from students of the Adekunle Ajasin University who insisted that the government must put a stop to the recurring crashes by erecting a barricade that would forbid heavy-duty trucks from using the route.