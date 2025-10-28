The Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) says its newly created Financial Investigation and Fraud Analysis Unit (FIFAU) has investigated over 500 asset declaration forms.

The chairperson of the bureau, Abdullahi Bello, disclosed this in a statement issued to give account of his one-year stewardship.

The statement, made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja, was signed by Moses Atolagbe, Director Special Duties in the Bureau.

In the statement, Mr Bello said the investigations, the first major project of the bureau’s FIFAU, identified discrepancies to support enforcement actions against erring public officers, and uphold integrity in public service.

The CCB chairman said no fewer than nine ministers, 43 permanent secretaries and 40 federal directors’ asset declaration forms had been verified, ensuring high level accountability across key government roles.

He did not disclose the outcome of the investigations or the next steps.

But he said the verification exercise is continuous to establish a robust system for compliance monitoring.

Public officers are expected to declare their assets on assumption of office and at the end of their tenure.

The CCB is a body created by the Nigerian constitution to receive, keep, and verify the assets declarations of public officers across all levels of government. The body also oversees the enforcement of the code of conduct for public officers in the Nigerian Constitution and the Code Of Conduct Bureau/Tribunal Act. The list comprises 14 codes, including assets declaration. CCB has the exclusive power to prosecute defaulters who breach any of the codes, including assets declaration infractions, at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT).

In one year of his stewardship, the bureau implemented an online asset declaration system with downloadable CCB Form-1 from www.ccb.gov.ng, making it accessible to all public servants.

He added that the digitised system had saved the bureau millions of naira hitherto used in printing manual asset declaration forms.

According to Mr Bello, at least 199 staff members of the CCB have been trained in investigation, verification, forensic analysis and ethical governance to enhance expertise.

He added that the bureau established zonal offices, each led by a director, to conduct intelligence and investigations, support prosecutions and supervise states for faster enforcement.

He said, to strengthen its enforcement mandate, CCB entered into partnerships with local and international anti-corruption bodies, including EFCC, ICPC, SSS, NFIU and foreign embassies

He said the bureau is also being represented at global forums such as the Cambridge Economic Crime Forum and US IVLO 2025, showcasing Nigeria’s anti-corruption efforts and securing international support.

According to him, the CCB leadership had also been admitted into the Association of Commonwealth Heads of Anti-Corruption Agencies in Africa, strengthening Nigeria’s leadership in regional anti-corruption initiatives.

Mr Bello noted that the guiding principle of his leadership is encapsulated in the redefined focus of CCB, captured by the slogan, ‘Declare or Forfeit’.

He therefore charged public officers to declare their assets, ensure transparency with their wealth and shun corruption.

NAN reports that Mr Bello assumed office on 23 October 2024 following his appointment by President Bola Tinubu.

Upon taking office, he promised to redefine the operational landscape of the bureau, strengthen institutional integrity, improve efficiency and advance the nation’s anti-corruption agenda.

(NAN)