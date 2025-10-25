The Super Falcons began their 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) qualifying campaign with a composed and commanding 2–0 victory over Benin’s Amazons at the latter’s temporary home stadium, Stade de Kégué in Lomé on Friday evening.

In front of a lively West African crowd, Nigeria showed the class and discipline that have defined their dominance on the continent, with goals from Chinwendu Ihezuo and form queen Esther Okoronkwo sealing a crucial first-leg advantage ahead of Tuesday’s return fixture in Abeokuta.

Here are five major takeaways from the Falcons’ professional display in Lomé; a match that highlighted Justine Madugu’s tactical courage and squad evolution.

Madugu’s bold selections pay off

Head coach Justine Madugu showed fearlessness with his starting lineup; resting six time Africa Women’s best player, Asisat Oshoala, and Nigeria’s talismanic striker on the bench, and sticking with Chinwendu Ihezuo, a repeat of the latter stages at the 10th WAFCON win run in Morocco.

He also handed a full debut to Taiwo Afolabi, the 19-year-old U-20 midfield prodigy and former U-17 captain recently promoted from the Falconets.

Afolabi, who earned her first senior call-up just days before the trip to Lomé, slotted seamlessly into midfield alongside Deborah Abiodun and charismatic captain, Rasheedat Ajibade.

Her composure, crisp passing, and positional intelligence belied her age and gave the Falcons a youthful spark in the middle of the park.

Madugu’s decision to start Chinwendu Ihezuo ahead of Oshoala also proved spot-on, as the striker justified her selection with a tireless performance capped by the game’s opening goal in the 24th min.

The coach’s willingness to trust youth and make bold choices is a refreshing signal of Nigeria’s evolving depth.

Ihezuo’s return to the spotlight

Leading the line in Oshoala’s absence, Chinwendu Ihezuo delivered exactly what Madugu needed; energy, movement, and a ruthless edge in front of goal.

The powerful forward opened the scoring with a number 9’s finish, pouncing on a precise through ball from diminutive but, hard tackling midfield ace Deborah Abiodun ball, inside the box to hand Nigeria a deserved lead midway through the first half.

Beyond her goal, Ihezuo’s link-up play and physical presence unsettled Benin’s defense throughout. It was a reminder of her value to the national team setup; a striker who thrives on confidence and consistency, and who would play a crucial role as Nigeria builds toward next year’s WAFCON in Morocco.

Nnadozie’s assurance inspires confidence

Even on a relatively quiet evening, Chiamaka Nnadozie once again demonstrated why she is considered one of the world’s finest goalkeepers. Her leadership, communication, and reading of the game provided the defensive calm Nigeria needed to maintain control.

Whenever Benin threatened from set-pieces or long balls, Nnadozie’s anticipation and authority defused the danger. Her distribution; particularly her quick throws to launch counter-attacks, was a vital part of Nigeria’s transition play.

The Brighton and Hove Albion FC shot-stopper continues to be the heartbeat of this Super Falcons side; vocal, fearless, and unflinchingly consistent.

Okoronkwo’s composure seals it

Form queen Esther Okoronkwo added the second goal late in the first half as well, capping off another industrious display. Her timing, spatial awareness, and willingness to take on defenders made her a constant outlet in attack.

Okoronkwo’s goal, a well-placed finish after a another final ball from Deborah Abiodun, her second assist of the game, underlined the Falcons’ superior technical quality. With Jennifer Echegini still recovering from injury, Okoronkwo’s flourishing confidence is becoming a crucial asset for Madugu’s attacking plans.

Falcons show tactical discipline and evolution

Madugu’s tactical approach was pragmatic but progressive; a 4-3-3 system built on compactness, pressing triggers, and quick transitions.

The midfield trio of Abiodun, Rasheedat, and Afolabi balanced aggression with control, while full-backs Michelle Alozie and Ashleigh Plumptre provided width and defensive balance.

Crucially, the team maintained shape under pressure, showcasing improved communication and collective understanding, hallmarks of Madugu’s work since taking charge.

His in-game management, including introducing Oshoala, Omewa, and Ucheibe late on to stretch play, kept Nigeria dangerous until the final whistle.

Final Word

Nigeria’s 2–0 victory in Lomé without moving from the first gear, was more than just an opening win; it was a statement of intent and a glimpse into the Falcons’ next chapter.

With Taiwo Afolabi’s dream debut, Ihezuo’s consistency, and Madugu’s tactical boldness, this team looks ready to defend its continental crown in Morocco next year.

The return leg in Abeokuta may be a formality, but for Nigeria, the bigger message was clear: the new generation is here; fearless, focused, and flying high.