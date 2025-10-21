Head Coach of the Super Falcons, Justine Madugu, has said he remains confident about Nigeria’s chances against the Bénin Republic despite the absence of midfielder Jennifer Echegini, who has been ruled out of both legs of the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) qualifying fixture.

Echegini sustained a hamstring injury while playing for her club, Paris Saint-Germain, on Monday night. She will miss Friday’s first leg at the Stade de Kégué in Lomé, Togo, as well as the return match at the MKO Abiola Sports Complex in Abeokuta next Tuesday.

Echegini scored Nigeria’s winning goal in the final of the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations against hosts Morocco in Rabat.

Meanwhile, Captain Rasheedat Ajibade, who also plays for PSG, is expected to arrive in Lomé on Tuesday night alongside Mexico-based defender Osinachi Ohale and forward Chinwendu Ihezuo; USA-based defender Michelle Alozie and midfielder Deborah Abiodun; Canada-based forward Esther Okoronkwo; and Italy-based defender Shukurat Oladipo.

The Falcons’ camp grew from nine to 11 players on Monday night with the arrivals of Portugal-based midfielder Christy Ucheibe and goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie. Saudi Arabia-based defender Ashleigh Plumptre joined up with the team on Tuesday afternoon.

Ten-time African champions Nigeria are in Lomé for the first leg of the final qualifying round against the Bénin Republic. The match is scheduled for Friday afternoon at the 25,000-capacity Stade de Kégué, as Bénin currently have no Confederation of African Football (CAF)-approved stadium.

The second leg will take place at the MKO Abiola Sports Complex in Abeokuta on 28 October.

CAF has appointed Gambian referee Ngum Fatou to officiate Friday’s encounter. She will be assisted by Mauritanians Mariem Chedad and Hamedine Houleye, with Gambian Isatou Touray serving as the fourth official.

Nigerien Halimatou Hamidou will act as match commissioner, while Martha Nyekanyeka from Malawi will serve as referee assessor.

Coach Madugu confirmed that the team began training sessions in Lomé on Monday afternoon in preparation for Friday’s clash.

“This is a crucial stage, but we are focused and ready,” Madugu said.

Among the early arrivals in camp were six-time Africa Player of the Year Asisat Oshoala, new invitee Joy Omewa, and Turkey-based defender Tosin Demehin.

China-based forward Folashade Ijamilusi and the home-based quintet of goalkeeper Anderline Mgbechi, defenders Blessing Ilivieda and Miracle Usani, midfielder Taiwo Afolabi, and forward Kafayat Mafisere have also joined the camp.

The 2026 WAFCON, to be hosted by Morocco, will also serve as Africa’s qualifying tournament for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil.

The first leg in Lomé will kick off at 3 p.m. local time (4 p.m. Nigeria time).

Super Falcons Squad for WAFCON Qualifiers vs Bénin

Goalkeepers:

Chiamaka Nnadozie (Brighton & Hove Albion, England); Anderline Mgbechi (Rivers Angels); Rachael Unachukwu (Nasarawa Amazons).

Defenders:

Osinachi Ohale (Pachuca CF, Mexico); Shukurat Oladipo (AS Roma, Italy); Michelle Alozie (Houston Dash, USA); Ashleigh Plumptre (Ittihad Ladies FC, Saudi Arabia); Blessing Ilivieda (Bayelsa Queens); Oluwatosin Demehin (Galatasaray, Turkey); Miracle Usani (Abia Angels).

Midfielders:

Rasheedat Ajibade (Paris Saint-Germain, France); Taiwo Afolabi (Rivers Angels); Deborah Abiodun (Washington Spirit, USA); Christy Ucheibe (SL Benfica, Portugal).

Forwards:

Chinwendu Ihezuo (Pachuca CF, Mexico); Joy Omewa (Fortuna Hjorring, Denmark); Esther Okoronkwo (AFC Toronto, Canada); Asisat Oshoala (Al Hilal, Saudi Arabia); Folashade Ijamilusi (Liaoning Shenyang Shenbei Hefeng, China); Kafayat Mafisere (Edo Queens).